AI With Purpose Global Summit Taipei 2025 Debuts In Taiwan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first day saw enthusiastic participation, with TEEMA inviting domestic enterprises and industry representatives, and Taiwan Mobile bringing together nearly a hundred of its supply chain partners. The event attracted nearly 400 attendees both in person and online, with lively on-site exchanges, highlighting the global industry chain's strong interest in the integration of AI and sustainability. Taiwan Mobile's Chief Information Officer Rock Tsai participated in the panel discussion on "AI for Humanity: Workforce, Wellbeing, and Skills for a Balanced Future," where he pointed out that AI is redefining traditional workplace roles, empowering employees to move beyond their original positions and contribute across fields, transforming them from task executors into value creators. He also emphasized that companies should support employees in adapting to this transformation and expanding their potential through culture and systems.

The summit received guidance and support from the Ministry of Environment and the Bureau of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Minister of Environment Dr. Chi-Ming Peng also attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Minister Peng stated that in the face of the severe challenges of climate change, Taiwan is actively seeking innovative solutions with digital and net-zero dual transformation at its core. The first "2025 AI with Purpose Global Summit" held in Taiwan is a crucial opportunity to connect with the international community. The Ministry of Environment welcomes the application of AI in the field of sustainability and encourages industries to actively participate. "We firmly believe that combining AI intelligence to accelerate net-zero and digital technology dual development will enable Taiwan to achieve green growth and its 2050 net-zero transformation faster, making a key contribution to global sustainable development," he stated.

Iris Liu, Vice President, Sustainability, Brand Development & PR at Taiwan Mobile and a board member of GeSI, remarked that AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses and societies operate. Taiwan Mobile hopes that by hosting this summit, it can help open a global dialogue and connect Taiwan's technology strengths with sustainable innovation. She stressed that only through collaboration across technology, policy, and industry can AI become a true engine of future transformation. She noted that Taiwan Mobile is committed to responding to social and environmental needs through real-world AI deployments-ranging from telecom energy efficiency improvements, to enhancing public access to information via an exclusive partnership with Perplexity, to promoting biodiversity through its AI Ocean platform, which uses AI to identify marine species and support conservation research. When technology genuinely aligns with human and environmental needs, she said, it not only enhances internal efficiency but also creates far-reaching, positive impact.

Luis Neves, CEO of the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), emphasized that AI and emerging technologies are rapidly reshaping the world, and Taiwan's understanding and investment in digital sustainability transformation are globally significant. He pointed to the tangible impact AI has already demonstrated in fields such as healthcare, energy, finance, and education. The next critical step, he stated, is ensuring inclusive and responsible AI, so that the benefits of innovation are widely shared. Marking GeSI's 25th anniversary this year, Neves reaffirmed the organization's mission to lead this AI-powered sustainability movement by defining, demonstrating, and delivering digital solutions to address climate, environmental, and social challenges. He described the summit as a critical starting point for building a more prosperous and sustainable future and called for deeper global collaboration to define the path forward for AI for good.

Chuan-Neng Lin, President of TEEMA, emphasized that Taiwan's robust R&D capabilities and comprehensive industrial ecosystem have established the island as an important international bridge for AI applications and sustainable technologies, fostering cross-national cooperation and innovative solutions. He noted that TEEMA has long played a key role in promoting smart manufacturing and green supply chains, and continues to actively foster partnerships that translate innovation into real-world impact. Facing global industrial transformation and energy challenges, Lin stated that AI has become a core tool for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He underscored that through this summit, TEEMA aims to strengthen collaboration between Taiwan's industries and global stakeholders, co-develop practical AI applications for sustainable development, and collectively shape a smarter, greener, and more resilient future that advances both intelligence and sustainability.

The "2025 AI with Purpose Global Summit Taipei 2025" focuses on three core topics: The Enabling Role and Promise of AI in Sustainability, Digital Infrastructure, and Setting a Global Stage. The first day's agenda focused on "AI for Humanity: Workforce, Wellbeing, and Skills for a Balanced Future," exploring how AI can address global challenges such as climate change, urban development, and social inclusion.

During the panel discussion on "AI for Humanity: Workforce, Wellbeing, and Skills for a Balanced Future," Dr. Rock Tsai, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Taiwan Mobile, joined global leaders including Andrew W. Smyth, Engineering Researcher and Professor, Columbia University (USA); Albert Tan, Managing Partner, Metrodata; and François Taddei, Founder and President, The Learning Planet Institute, to discuss the challenges and opportunities brought by AI technology entering the workplace. CIO Tsai introduced the unique concept of "Reversing Specialization," arguing that generative AI reverses the increasingly refined and specialized division of labor, redefining job boundaries and making cross-domain generalists a new workplace trend. He pointed out that AI applications in the workplace are no longer just about improving work efficiency, but rather empowering employees to move beyond their original positions and contribute across fields, transforming them from task executors into value creators. At Taiwan Mobile, AI has been widely adopted across customer service, legal, finance, marketing, and HR departments, with C-level executives personally leading the charge to promote the widespread adoption of AI tools, enabling every colleague to apply AI to their actual roles and encouraging colleagues to step out of their professional comfort zones to engage in more cross-domain collaboration and innovation.

CIO Tsai further emphasized that as AI drives organizations towards flatter, more flexible structures, when colleagues can actively step out of their original positions and try different tasks, it will inspire higher participation and creativity. However, he noted that enterprises must also simultaneously strengthen support systems to avoid overflowing pressure and work-life imbalance. He stressed that once AI becomes a common tool in enterprises, labor-management relations will naturally move towards a new balance, and enterprises will be more willing to share results, improve conditions, and retain talent, leading the workplace to develop in a healthier direction. Looking ahead, he optimistically stated: "AI should not only make us faster, but also bring about a freer, more choice-filled, and more dignified work environment."

SOURCE Taiwanmobile