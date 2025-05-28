Kyoro Plus Electric Auto Debuts In India: 200Km Range, Priced At Rs 3.66 Lakh

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Terra Motors India, a subsidiary of Japan's Terra Motor Corporation, has launched its new three-wheeler electric vehicle, Kyoro Plus, in India. The company aims to expand its market presence and become a leading electric auto manufacturer in India by 2025.

Kyoro Plus is specifically designed for the Indian market. It can run up to 200 km on a single charge and can reach a speed of 55 kmph. The company aims to open 100 dealerships across the country by 2025. Additionally, Terra Motors aims to manufacture 5,000 units every month. Terra Motors has also formed a separate company called Terra Finance to provide financing for electric three-wheelers.

The name Kyoro is derived from a Japanese word meaning 'vigilance' or 'moving fast'. This name reflects the characteristics of this auto. With the arrival of Kyoro Plus, another name has been added to Terra Motors' electric auto portfolio. Now the company has the option of Kyoro Plus along with models like Y4A, Ricin, and Pace. Terra Motors has sold over one lakh vehicles in the L3 segment in eastern India, where they are also the market leader.

Talking about the features of Terra Kyoro Plus, the company says that this electric auto is designed as a fast, smart, and efficient vehicle for India. It uses Japanese technology. This auto can run up to 200 km on a single charge. In addition, it can achieve a speed of 28 kmph from zero in 5.6 seconds. Even when fully loaded, it can climb up to a 22 percent incline. It has spacious seating and ample luggage space. It has many features including a digital instrument cluster, LED lights, an intelligent safety alarm system, a hydraulic central braking system, and a regenerative braking system. The Terra Kyoro Plus has an ex-showroom price of ₹3.66 lakh.