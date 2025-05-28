JSW Holdings Clocks 71 Pc Drop In Q4 Net Profit
Total expenses in the quarter also rose to Rs 3.86 crore, marking a 13.19 per cent increase from Rs 3.41 crore in Q4FY24, according to its stock exchange filing.
A major contributor to this was the employee benefits expense, which surged by nearly 39 per cent to Rs 3.03 crore, compared to Rs 2.18 crore a year ago period.
This decline in profit came despite an increase in revenue from operations. The company's revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 29.46 crore, up around 9.19 per cent from Rs 26.98 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
The company earns its revenue from dividends, interest on loans it gives, and fees it charges for pledging shares.
Following the quarterly earnings announcement, shares of JSW Holdings closed at Rs 23,745 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up by Rs 255 or 1.09 per cent.
JSW Holdings Limited operates as a core investment company and a registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the JSW Group.
It primarily focuses on investing in group companies and providing financial support through share pledges and loans.
The company has exposure to a wide range of sectors, including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital, and sports.
The JSW Group and, in turn, JSW Holdings, operates across India, the United States, Europe and Africa.
The group has a diverse presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, B2B e-commerce, venture capital, defence, green mobility and sports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment