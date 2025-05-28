Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Unique Long-Term Warranty For EXLANTIX Has Been Launched At The EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka

2025-05-28 07:07:16
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A unique long-term warranty for EXLANTIX brand has been launched at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. Cars owners will also be able to receive many privileges, such as 24/7 support and a car concierge.

The manufacturer's warranty for the traction motor and high-voltage battery is valid for 8 years or 160 000 km, whichever comes first. Warranty other important units, such as the internal combustion engine, steering gear, radiators, drive shafts, suspension arms, bearings, as well as manufacturing defects in the vehicle's paintwork, are covered for 8 years or 200 000 km.

You can also find a map of charging stations in Russia and the CIS countries with real-time data updates on the official EXLANTIX website. In addition, car owners can receive many other privileges, including free parking in guarded parking lots in large cities, unlimited auto concierge services, an eight-year roadside assistance package, 24/7 support, a guarantee of accepting the car for service on the day of the request and professional assistance at any time.

"A long warranty period and many privileges make EXLANTIX cars competitive against other offers. It should also be noted that modern technologies are used in EXLANTIX models. The car shows itself well in dynamic and comfortable driving modes due to this. Our customers can always count on quality service at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, commented.

"There is a lot of competition between Chinese car manufacturers in the Russian car market at the moment. The serial hybrid technology used in the ET model has become very popular in recent years due to its simplicity and efficiency. It can be assumed that the model will be in high demand, considering also the long warranty and privileges", - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, said.


GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

