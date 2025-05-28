VIAVI Launches Second Generation RSR Transcoder For Assured PNT In GPS-Denied Environments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Globally, incidents of GPS and GNSS jamming and spoofing have surged as these tactics become a standard aspect of electronic warfare. While aimed at disrupting military operations, these hostile signal manipulations also pose a growing threat to sectors reliant on precise timing and geolocation, including aviation, communications and emergency services.

The second generation RSR Transcoder delivers assured Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) in a wide range of outputs to upgrade legacy systems. It includes a GPS full constellation simulator and uses a patented algorithm to provide near instant conversion of assured inputs such as M-code, SAASM, IMU/INS and other signals of opportunity. These are converted to Universal GPS L1 and L2 signals with C/A-code and P-code output to enable the easy upgrading of any legacy GPS with assured PNT capability.

The ruggedized IP68 enclosures are mountable on land, sea and air platforms and have been developed to run in a covert lights-out operation mode. The transcoder outputs at 100 Hz, has an ICD-GPS-153 interface and is available with 4-, 8- and 24-hour holdover oscillator options.

"Modern military systems are heavily reliant on PNT technologies, but advances are enabling adversaries to jam and spoof GNSS, forcing those fighting, as well as equipment such as drones, to operate in D3SOE," said Doug Rusell, Senior Vice President, Aerospace & Defense, VIAVI. "The RSR Transcoder enables cost-effective upgrades to legacy systems with state-of-the-art resilience against such attacks."

On Display at the Joint Navigation Conference

The RSR Transcoder will be demonstrated at the 2025 Joint Navigation Conference, which is held June 2-5 in the Greater Cincinnati Area and jointly hosted by the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. It will be on display at VIAVI's booth #406. VIAVI's Inertial Labs division will also demonstrate recent breakthroughs in D3SOE navigation at booth #430.

VIAVI and its Inertial Labs division will also give three presentations:



"3D Vision-Based Positioning for Autonomous Aerial Platform Navigation and Human-in-the-Loop Reconnaissance Mission": Monday, June 2 at 1:50 PM ET

"Anti-Jam/Spoof Phased Array Antenna": Wednesday, June 4 at 10:50 AM ET "Retrofitting At-Risk GPS Defense Equipment with a Multi-Orbit LEO and GEO Clock System for Resilient PNT Services": Wednesday, June 4 at 11:30 AM ET

