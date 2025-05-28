Mindcloud Launches Mobile Access To AI-Driven Workflow Builder-A First In The Automation Industry

MindCloud, Inc.

MindCloud, today announced the launch of full mobile access to its revolutionary AI-powered workflow builder.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindCloud , an award-winning next-generation integration platform, proudly announces the launch of full mobile access to its revolutionary AI-powered workflow builder.This groundbreaking update makes MindCloud the first automation platform to offer users the ability to view, edit, and create software integrations entirely from their mobile devices.“This is a game changer,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud.“Until now, building automation on the go just wasn't possible. With our mobile launch, we're breaking down barriers and making enterprise-grade automation as accessible and flexible as texting a friend.”While traditional platforms restrict workflow creation to desktop environments, MindCloud's latest innovation puts the power of AI integration directly into users' hands-anytime, anywhere. Whether building simple data connections or architecting enterprise-scale systems, users can now leverage MindCloud's robust platform from any mobile device.This release marks a pivotal step forward in MindCloud's mission to make software integration headache-free, accessible, and powerful for businesses of all sizes.MindCloud's mobile AI workflow builder is now available, sign up here .About MindCloud:MindCloud is a top-rated integration platform built to simplify software connectivity for all businesses. With cutting-edge AI technology and a human-centered approach, MindCloud brings order to digital chaos-transforming complex business needs into seamless, scalable solutions.

