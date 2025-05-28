403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTG Pactual Acquires R$1.5 Billion In Assets To Stabilize Troubled Banco Master
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual purchased R$1.5 billion ($266 million) in assets from Banco Master's controlling shareholder Daniel Vorcaro, according to securities filings approved by Brazil's Central Bank and Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).
The deal includes real estate, minority stakes in utilities firm Light (15.17%) and cashback platform Méliuz (8.12%), and credit rights. Proceeds will bolster Banco Master's capital amid a liquidity crisis exacerbated by its high-risk funding model.
The transaction aligns with BRB's pending acquisition of 58% of Banco Master for R$2 billion, though BRB excludes R$33 billion of Master's riskiest assets-including court-ordered government debts (precatórios)-from the deal.
A Federal District court temporarily halted BRB's purchase in April 2025, citing procedural flaws in shareholder approvals. Banco Master 's aggressive growth since 2017 relied on certificates of deposit (CDBs) yielding up to 140% of Brazil's benchmark rate, far above the 110–120% industry average.
These CDBs, half backed by FGC guarantees, funded speculative investments that now threaten systemic stability. BTG's asset purchase avoids direct exposure to Banco Master's equity but provides short-term liquidity.
Plunging Coverage Ratio and Mounting Risks
FGC's coverage ratio-a key measure of deposit insurance resilience-has plummeted from 200% in 2010 to 21% in 2024, raising concerns about contagion risks if Master defaults.
Federal prosecutors opened a preliminary inquiry into BRB's acquisition for potential“crimes against the national financial system,” focusing on undisclosed liabilities and governance gaps.
BRB CEO Paulo Henrique Costa confirmed negotiations exclude assets misaligned with the state bank's risk appetite. Private lenders, including BTG , may absorb Master's excluded portfolio to prevent broader fallout.
Banco Master's CDB liabilities total R$70 billion, with R$16 billion maturing in 2025. The Central Bank's approval of both transactions will signal Brazil's approach to balancing financial innovation with systemic safeguards.
The deal includes real estate, minority stakes in utilities firm Light (15.17%) and cashback platform Méliuz (8.12%), and credit rights. Proceeds will bolster Banco Master's capital amid a liquidity crisis exacerbated by its high-risk funding model.
The transaction aligns with BRB's pending acquisition of 58% of Banco Master for R$2 billion, though BRB excludes R$33 billion of Master's riskiest assets-including court-ordered government debts (precatórios)-from the deal.
A Federal District court temporarily halted BRB's purchase in April 2025, citing procedural flaws in shareholder approvals. Banco Master 's aggressive growth since 2017 relied on certificates of deposit (CDBs) yielding up to 140% of Brazil's benchmark rate, far above the 110–120% industry average.
These CDBs, half backed by FGC guarantees, funded speculative investments that now threaten systemic stability. BTG's asset purchase avoids direct exposure to Banco Master's equity but provides short-term liquidity.
Plunging Coverage Ratio and Mounting Risks
FGC's coverage ratio-a key measure of deposit insurance resilience-has plummeted from 200% in 2010 to 21% in 2024, raising concerns about contagion risks if Master defaults.
Federal prosecutors opened a preliminary inquiry into BRB's acquisition for potential“crimes against the national financial system,” focusing on undisclosed liabilities and governance gaps.
BRB CEO Paulo Henrique Costa confirmed negotiations exclude assets misaligned with the state bank's risk appetite. Private lenders, including BTG , may absorb Master's excluded portfolio to prevent broader fallout.
Banco Master's CDB liabilities total R$70 billion, with R$16 billion maturing in 2025. The Central Bank's approval of both transactions will signal Brazil's approach to balancing financial innovation with systemic safeguards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment