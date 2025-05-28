403
Capital Bank Renews Strategic Partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Jordan, Expands Support to Two Family Homes
(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing commitment to responsible and sustainable community engagement, Capital Bank has renewed its annual partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Jordan. This renewal reinforces the bank’s dedication to supporting children and youth who have lost parental care in the Kingdom.
This year’s agreement holds special significance as it marks Capital Bank’s 30th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the bank has expanded its support to include the full sponsorship of two family homes within the SOS villages. This initiative is designed to help provide a stable, nurturing family environment for more children, supporting their healthy growth and development.
Touleen Barto, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, emphasized the bank’s strong belief in investing in the future of Jordan’s children and youth, particularly children and youth without family support. She noted that this continued partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Jordan reflects that commitment and embodies the bank’s core values of social responsibility.
Engineer Mustafa AlWishah, Chairman of the Board of SOS Children’s Villages Jordan, expressed his sincere gratitude to Capital Bank for its renewed and generous support. He highlighted the bank’s strong sense of social responsibility, adding that this partnership will strengthen the Association’s ability to fulfill its mission and expand its services to reach more children and youth.
This renewed and expanded partnership underscores the strong, ongoing relationship between Capital Bank and SOS Children’s Villages Jordan. It reflects their shared dedication to protecting and supporting children and youth who have lost parental care—helping them build brighter, more secure futures.
