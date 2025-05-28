Symbiant Launches Advanced AI For GRC & Audit Management At Industry-Breaking Price

Symbiant AI-Assisted, Agile, Affordable GRC & Audit Management Software

AI-powered tools from Symbiant redefine GRC management by boosting efficiency, streamlining workflows, and enabling smarter, faster risk decisions.

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Symbiant, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance (GRC) , and audit management software, has launched an innovative suite of AI-assisted features aimed at streamlining GRC workflows, enhancing decision-making, saving time and transforming how organisations identify and manage risk.

A New Era of Intelligent, AI-Assisted Risk Management

Symbiant's Optional AI is more than just a tool, it represents the powerful synergy between advanced artificial intelligence and human insight, backed by over 25 years of industry expertise. Trusted by organisations worldwide, Symbiant combines its proven legacy in governance, risk, compliance, and audit management with cutting-edge, AI-assisted technology. Purpose-built for today's fast-paced regulatory landscape, it delivers a connected, intelligent approach that enhances oversight, reduces complexity, and accelerates decision-making. By seamlessly linking data across departments, modules, and workflows, Symbiant AI provides real-time, holistic visibility, empowering teams to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.

Designed to be intuitive and optional, Symbiant AI integrates smoothly into existing workflows with minimal training required. We prioritise data privacy and security, processing data temporarily with full GDPR compliance and never using organisational data for AI model training.

Supercharging GRC and Audit Management with Symbiant AI

Intelligent Data Linking

Symbiant AI seamlessly links data across departments and functions, connecting risks to business objectives, controls, incidents, and audit processes. By automating these data connections, it eliminates hours spent searching for critical information and provides real-time, holistic visibility of an organisation's risk posture.

Logical, Data-Driven Risk Scoring

Replacing subjective, emotion-based assessments with logical, precise scoring tailored to each business environment, Symbiant AI empowers more confident decision-making. The platform continuously reassesses existing controls, recommends smarter alternatives, and recalculates risk to deliver timely, actionable insights.

Root Cause and Consequence Analysis

Predict potential impacts and domino effects of failing controls with AI-driven insights. Automatically generated risk analyses simplify investigations, accelerate resolution, and highlight the importance of effective control structures.

Duplicate Data Detection

Prevent redundant efforts and enhance data quality by instantly identifying duplicate data across systems, including risk entries, saving 90% of your time and ensuring accuracy.

Enhanced Risk Universe

Go beyond standard risk lists, Symbiant AI uncovers emerging threats and compliance gaps specific to your business model, helping you stay ahead in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

AI-Enhanced Risk Refinement and Mitigation

Symbiant AI refines and rewrites risks with precision, aligning them closely to business objectives. Advanced algorithms provide tailored mitigation strategies, delivering proactive solutions and uncovering new potential vulnerabilities.

Revolutionising Incident Management

By linking incidents to corresponding risks, Symbiant AI offers a comprehensive view of potential impacts and emerging threats. Aligning incident data with existing controls streamlines resolution efforts and strengthens governance strategies.

The Most Resilient and Affordable Solution

Symbiant AI is engineered for organisations seeking a powerful yet cost-effective GRC and audit platform. Starting at just £100 per month with unlimited users, the solution delivers robust functionality without compromising affordability.

Built with Privacy and Security in Mind

Your privacy is paramount. Symbiant AI processes data temporarily and never collects or stores organisational data for AI model training. Fully GDPR compliant, it provides powerful risk management capabilities without compromising data security.



About Symbiant

Symbiant is an award-winning SaaS company specialising in Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Audit management software. With over 25 years of continuous innovation, Symbiant delivers resilient, scalable, and affordable solutions designed for both public and private sector organisations. Its customisable, modular platform enables businesses to tailor tools to their unique needs, ensuring maximum flexibility without compromising on performance.

As regulatory pressures intensify and the risk landscape grows more complex, Symbiant's AI-assisted platform represents a transformative step forward-empowering organisations to manage risk intelligently, act swiftly, and stay compliant with confidence.

