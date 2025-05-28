403
Cableex Launches In Phoenix To Help Local Businesses Strengthen Networks And Security
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CableEx, a trusted provider of structured cabling, security systems, and fiber optic infrastructure, has announced an expansion of its service offerings while reinforcing Denver as the company's central hub of operations. This move underscores CableEx's long-standing commitment to businesses and institutions throughout the Denver metropolitan area.
Founded in Denver in 2019, CableEx has developed a strong reputation for designing and installing high-performance network cabling systems, including CAT5e, CAT6A and fiber optic cabling. Services include network design and mapping, weatherproofing, hardware installation, and full-scale connectivity planning for offices, warehouses, and multi-tenant properties.
The company continues to support Denver-based clients with advanced security and access control installations. These include surveillance cameras with night vision, facial recognition, and license plate reading technology, as well as secure access systems featuring keycard entry, video intercoms, and intelligent logging for safety compliance.
CableEx also delivers managed WiFi and campus-wide network support for commercial and educational properties. Its fiber optic division handles complex circuit extensions, splicing, and terminations, while underground directional boring enables efficient utility routing across dense urban and suburban areas in and around Denver.
About CableEx: CableEx is a Denver-based infrastructure specialist offering reliable solutions in structured cabling, security surveillance, and fiber optics. With a practical, field-tested approach and a strong regional footprint, the company supports evolving technology needs across Colorado's commercial landscape.
For service inquiries or project planning support, contact:
Chris Alonzo
Phone: (720) 780-2948
Email: ...
Website:
