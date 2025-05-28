Quranium's Testnet Goes Live

UAE & Switzerland, 20 May, 2025: Quranium, the world's first infrastructure purpose-built for the convergence of quantum security, AI-native intelligence, and blockchain trust, has today launched its testnet, delivering the long-awaited missing link in Web3: an uncrackable, intelligent, and scalable foundation for the digital era.

Supercomputing, Quantum technology, AI, and blockchain are no longer evolving in silos; they are converging. This shift demands a unified, secure infrastructure. Until now, no foundational layer has existed to integrate these technologies seamlessly.



Quantum Security: Uncrackable by quantum computers, using NIST-approved SLHDSA signatures and ML-KEM encryption.

AI-Native Design: On-chain autonomous agents that audit, deploy, govern, and evolve smart contracts.

EVM Compatibility: Fully compatible with Ethereum tools, upgraded for the quantum era.

High-Performance Architecture: Supercomputing-grade nodes for speed, scale, and reliability. Decentralized P2P Stack: Inspired by devp2p/libp2p, enhanced with post-quantum protections, optimized gossip, and advanced relay logic.

From today, Quranium provides a live environment to:



Deploy smart contracts using Q-REMIX, Quranium's AI-powered contract generation and management tool.

Switch to the Quranium network via QSafe: Quantum-Secure Crypto Wallet ('QSafe'), a multi-chain, quantum-secure wallet that supports almost all the blockchains live today including Bitcoin , Ethereum , Solana etc. Explore the ecosystem with QRN Scan, a transparent, intuitive block explorer purpose-built for the Quranium chain, offering real-time insights into blocks, transactions, wallets, and smart contracts.

Quranium is also a call to the broader blockchain ecosystem. It is a catalyst, not a competitor. Through technologies like Q-REMIX, developers can bring post-quantum security and convergence-era capabilities to any chain, making Quranium a partner to existing blockchains, not a rival.

Quranium's testnet enables builders and developers to actively explore, test, and contribute to the world's first infrastructure purpose-built for the convergence of quantum, AI, and decentralized technologies. Visit to enter the world of Convergence.

The world is approaching what experts call the Quantum Cliff, or Q-Day, when quantum computers will be able to break the cryptographic systems securing today's internet, banking, and decentralized technologies. As early as 2022, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy warned that“quantum computers could eventually break the cryptography that secures the internet, banking systems, and even cryptocurrencies.” That warning is no longer hypothetical.

With quantum breakthroughs accelerating, urgency is rising. In May 2025, BlackRock stated:“The accelerating pace of quantum advancements necessitates immediate action. Financial institutions must prioritize quantum-resilient infrastructure.”

Yet despite mounting alarms, over 99% of Web3 projects still rely on cryptographic algorithms like ECDSA and BLS, standard across Bitcoin , Ethereum , and most L1s, L2s, wallets, and dApps – despite being known quantum vulnerabilities.

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has confirmed that much of today's encryption could be obsolete within the next decade, calling in its 2024 report for urgent migration to post-quantum cryptographic standards.

The next chapter of the digital world will be written by the platforms bold enough to face reality. AI is growing autonomous, quantum is breaking encryption, and Web3 is still scaling its training wheels.

This is what Quranium was built for. More than a protocol, Quranium is a global movement to future-proof digital freedom. Its message to builders, researchers, enterprises, and sovereign nations is clear: come build on the only foundation engineered for the convergence era.

-ends-

Quranium is a Layer 1 blockchain protocol optimized for post-quantum security, AI integration, and EVM compatibility. It is 'The Convergence Layer', using quantum-resistant encryption, supports intelligent automation at the protocol level, and enables seamless interoperability with the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

The protocol is designed for high-throughput execution, deterministic consensus, and long-term resilience against both classical and quantum computational attacks.

Launched in 2024 by a team of Web3 pioneers, Quranium has grown into a global organization with more than 50 team members. It is headquartered in Switzerland, and has offices in DMCC (UAE), and Singapore.

Quranium's 2025 roadmap includes the recent rollout of its Proof-of-Stake Convergence Layer, an AI-native gaming environment, and QSafe Wallet, a quantum-secure multi-chain crypto wallet.

Quranium provides foundational infrastructure for mission-critical systems and digital sovereignty in a converging technological landscape.



Backed by Animoca Brands;

Strategic GTM partner: PwC;

Partnerships with MetaSig, MatterID, Hacken, Galaxe, LumaGames, etc.. Sponsored by Bybit , and Winner of DMCC's Best Web3 Startup 2024.



Website:

LinkedIn: Quraniu

X (formerly Twitter): @quranium_or

Telegram : Quranium Communit Discord: Join U

