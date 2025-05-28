Longi Selected For S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with a 26-year history, is a globally recognized ESG performance evaluation tool and database. CSA results are utilized in over 200 indices published by S&P Dow Jones Indices and serve as a key reference for hundreds of institutional investors managing assets worth $35 trillion worldwide. The annual CSA scores determine eligibility for inclusion in the following year's Sustainability Yearbook. For the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025, 164 Chinese companies were selected from over 1,600 assessed in the 2024 CSA.

In terms of ESG management, in 2024, LONGi deepened the company's practices in environment, society, and governance (ESG), and achieved several sustainable development goals ahead of schedule. In the aspects of decarbonization path and resource efficiency, LONGi has also achieved significant results: the company's annual green electricity usage proportion steadily increased to 47.5%, which is equivalent to a reduction of about 2.5467 million tons of carbon emissions, with a 37% decrease in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions compared to 2023, and a 26% decrease in scope 3 carbon emissions compared to 2023; the electricity consumption per unit of each production unit has significantly decreased compared to 2020, achieving the set targets. In addition, several new breakthroughs have been made in environmental fields: the annual environmental protection investment reached 370 million yuan, with zero environmental violation incidents, and all operating bases achieved full coverage of ISO 14001 certification. Five production bases passed the clean production audit. Jiaxing factory, after obtaining the WEF Lighthouse Factory certification, also passed the "zero-carbon factory" certification. In 2024, LONGi's silicon wafers, modules, and hydrogen energy products obtained 53 carbon footprint certification certificates globally, covering France, South Korea, and the international EPD system. These achievements not only demonstrate LONGi's environmental responsibility, but also set a new benchmark for the green and low-carbon transformation of the global photovoltaic industry.

LONGi has always adhered to the vision of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', and is committed to creating affordable and accessible clean energy for the world. The company's development strategy is integrated with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and it is dedicated to achieving clean, renewable, and efficient energy utilization while working with numerous stakeholders to create a future where "everyone has access to affordable clean energy".

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

