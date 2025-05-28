AWS Launches Aurora DSQL To Eliminate Global Database Trade-Offs

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Amazon Web Services has introduced Aurora DSQL, a serverless distributed SQL database engineered to deliver high availability, strong consistency, and scalability across multiple regions. Unveiled during AWS re:Invent 2024, Aurora DSQL is designed to address the limitations of existing distributed databases by offering a solution that combines low latency, SQL compatibility, and minimal operational overhead.

Aurora DSQL features an active-active architecture that allows applications to perform read and write operations from any regional endpoint, ensuring strong data consistency and durability. This design supports 99.999% availability across multiple regions and 99.99% within a single region, eliminating the need for manual failover processes and reducing the risk of data inconsistencies during outages.

The database is compatible with PostgreSQL, enabling developers to utilize familiar tools and frameworks. However, it currently supports a subset of PostgreSQL features, with certain functionalities like foreign keys, views, triggers, and sequences not yet available. Aurora DSQL employs optimistic concurrency control to enhance throughput and system efficiency by avoiding resource locking during transaction execution.

To achieve strong consistency with low latency across regions, Aurora DSQL decouples transaction processing from storage, allowing parallelized writes and reducing the need for multiple data exchanges. It also integrates the Amazon Time Sync Service, which synchronizes operations globally with microsecond-level accuracy using satellite-connected atomic clocks.

Aurora DSQL automatically scales compute, I/O, and storage resources based on workload demands, removing the need for manual provisioning or infrastructure management. This serverless approach ensures that applications can handle varying workloads without performance degradation or downtime.

Several organizations, including Razorpay, Electronic Arts, Klarna, QRT, and Autodesk, are exploring Aurora DSQL to support their global operations. Razorpay aims to leverage the database's multi-region strong consistency to enhance the resilience and scalability of its financial applications.

