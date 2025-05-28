Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salesforce Uncovers USD8B Plan to Purchase Informatica

2025-05-28 02:35:59
(MENAFN) U.S. software giant Salesforce has announced its plan to purchase Informatica, a trailblazer in AI-driven cloud data management, for a substantial USD8 billion, as revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

Salesforce confirmed that holders of Informatica’s common shares will be paid USD25 per share in cash.

This strategic acquisition is set to enhance Salesforce’s data infrastructure, facilitating the rollout of advanced and responsible agentic AI technologies.

“Together, Salesforce and Informatica will deliver the industry’s most comprehensive, agent-ready data platform,” stated Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.

“By combining Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau with Informatica’s leading data management capabilities, we’ll empower autonomous AI agents to deliver smarter, safer outcomes, significantly strengthening our position in the $150 billion-plus enterprise data market.”

This move aims to solidify Salesforce’s leadership in AI-powered enterprise solutions, positioning the company at the forefront of the expanding data management sector.

