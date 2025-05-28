Broadridge And Novisto Address Rising Demand For Sustainability Data Management And Reporting Platforms

Pioneering software helps companies manage risks and opportunities through effective and

efficient sustainability data capture, analysis and reporting

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR ) a global Fintech leader, has joined forces with Novisto, a pioneer of enterprise sustainability software, to introduce an advanced sustainability data management and reporting platform for companies worldwide. Servicing clients in over 100 countries, Broadridge is at the forefront of empowering public companies to navigate an increasingly complex reporting landscape through advanced, scalable solutions. This strategic collaboration underscores Broadridge's commitment to delivering innovative technologies that address rising global demand for comprehensive sustainability and non-financial reporting, enabling organizations to meet evolving investor expectations, simplify third-party questionnaires and rating agency requests, optimize supply chain transparency, and enhance stakeholder engagement on a global scale.

"With continued focus from investors and regulators globally on sustainable business models, it's imperative that companies implement effective means to capture, analyze, and report on material sustainability data," said Ryan Wade, General Manager, Broadridge Corporate Issuer. "Broadridge's collaboration with Novisto empowers management teams to efficiently produce high-quality and investor-ready disclosures that meet both voluntary and regulatory standards."

Broadridge's corporate issuer division serves over 3,400 public companies in the US alone, providing a broad range of critically important corporate solutions that revolve around shareholder meetings & proxy, corporate governance and sustainability, regulatory filings and disclosure, and stock transfer services. Together, Broadridge and Novisto are delivering a unique market-leading suite of solutions that creates a one-stop shop for sustainability data management, peer benchmarking, and strategic consulting. This true end-to-end offering is designed to simplify the process of collecting, analyzing, auditing, and reporting sustainability data.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Broadridge, a company celebrated for its expertise and steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality corporate issuer solutions," said Charles Assaf, CEO of Novisto. "Novisto's technological prowess in the sustainability reporting space, combined with Broadridge's trusted expertise and transformative data and technology, sets a powerful precedent for streamlining corporate reporting processes."

As companies navigate the dual challenges of growth and compliance with increasingly complex global regulations, the need for reliable sustainability data is more critical than ever. In November 2024, the IFRS Foundation reported that globally, "30 jurisdictions are on the journey to introducing ISSB Standards in their legal or regulatory frameworks." The demand for consistent and standardized reporting continues to grow worldwide, and companies need robust data management platforms to ensure they can meet the enhanced disclosure demands.

Broadridge and Novisto are setting a new global benchmark in issuer solutions, ensuring companies remain at the forefront of industry innovation while adeptly meeting the evolving demands of their stakeholders.

For more information on Broadridge's Sustainability & Corporate Governance offerings .

About Novisto

Novisto is the sustainability data management and reporting software of choice for global enterprises. By simplifying the process of collecting, auditing, and reporting ESG data, Novisto gives sustainability and finance teams the confidence that their disclosures are accurate and reliable. The company has been recognized by prominent industry analysts Gartner and Verdantix and is a Deloitte 2024 Technology Fast 50TM program award recipient. Founded in Montréal in 2019, Novisto is backed by Inovia, White Star Capital, Diagram Ventures, Portage, and SCOR Ventures.

For more information, please visit: .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED