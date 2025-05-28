LBYL FILMS Expands Global Reach At Cannes With Strategic Pre-Sales, Acquisitions And Productions

LBYL Films mission was to expand its extensive film library and create a new distribution model that caters to both older and younger demographics

The LBYL team always arrives in early May to prepare for the big events, to get together with our repeat clients, make new contacts and also get front-row seats to opportunities others might miss.

Salim Khassa, CEO of LBYL FILMS, leads a bold push to reignite the theatrical experience and pay tribute to the timeless power of cinema.

Over the years, the Look Before You Leap team has carefully evaluated projects and carefully chosen the right topics that define the company itself.

The LBYL team made its mark again at the prestigious Film Festival, now in its 78th year. They were actively involved in premieres and red carpet events, right at the heart of the action: the Marché du Film, one of the most influential film markets in the world.

At The Marché du Film, LBYL FILMS proves again that storytelling and smart distribution drive its mission preparing the new film“Feathers of a Different Kind”.

- Salim Khassa - Film Director & CEO LBYL FILMSHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LBYL FILMS just completed its two-week run at the famous Cannes Film Festival 2025. A constructive deal-making concluded a highly successful fortnight along the famous French coastline.With two decades of experience under its belt, LBYL continues to thrive and is adapting well to shifting technologies, trends, and the fickle tastes of audiences, who have a myriad of choices from which to select; especially in an era of ever-expanding platforms."Back-in-the-day," only 2 Platforms existed, Theater and Broadcast. Presently, consumers are bombarded with film content on so many various choices on multiple platforms. They were actively involved the“Buzz,” partaking in the glamour of premieres and red carpets, right at the heart of the action: the Marché du Film, one of the most influential film markets in the world. Acquisitions were negotiated, as the team connected with producers, distributors, and financiers to negotiate major international deals and pre-sales-most notably for their latest movie production, as LBYL Films has announces their upcoming production titled,“Feathers of a Different Kind.” It is slated to begin production at the end of 2025.Catching up with the President & CEO of LBYL Films, Salim Khassa divulged that he was proud to be in France for his fifteenth consecutive year in attendance. Everyone in the industry has their calendar set for mid-May in Cannes, the most important Mecca, and the central heartbeat of Global cinema. At the Marché, the audience is not just watching films, they might be witnessing future classics in the making.The Cannes experience was a high-value moment of visibility for its new production,“Feathers of a Different Kind,” positioning LBYL not only as a key distributor but as a serious player in production. The team has secured distribution rights for multiple territories, including North America (USA & Canada), and wrapped deals with trusted international collaborators for both theatrical and VOD platforms. Titles acquired span across France, India, Italy, the UK, and Japan-all slated for release in Summer of 2027.The project was greenlit through a series of confirmed pre-sale agreements in the key territories mentioned above.While LBYL is known for its robust global network, what drives their success is a keen eye for content that resonates.“We're not just collecting titles,” the spokesperson explains.“We're looking for soul. Every story we invest in reflects something urgent, something that matters-whether it's an untold history, a cultural breakthrough, or a human truth.”From high-concept dramas to niche-market documentaries and international arthouse gems, the LBYL portfolio reflects a careful balance of market appeal and creative depth. That's why the company regularly scouts at genre-specific festivals on Four Continents -from animation expos to documentary showcases-ensuring that they stay ahead of trends and close to the stories that move audiences.Reviving the enchantment and charm of the cinematic culture inside a theater is something we aspire to. LBYL FILMS believe the big screen is the best window for the viewer to immerse themselves in every movie genre; action-adventure movies, War -time, slapstick comedy , dramedy, etc. It creates heightened emotional impact. and Global cultures. That is now being lost to small screen streaming, and the removal of the Big group audiences of beautifully decorated theaters. Nostalgia is not so bad, when it had more people on the edge of their seats, or kissing a date at a Rom-Com. (This still exists in parts of the world; India, the Middle East, China, Africa, South Asia, etc...) Consumers are offered the economical small screen in isolation, or else go festively to a theater with a date or group of friends. The candle burns brighter in film appreciation inside of a theater with a large group.LBYL FILMS actively push for theatrical releases, and physical promotions. (P & A) This now goes hand-hand with curated streaming launches that bring audiences back into the cinematic experience.LBYL FILMS continues to prove that true distribution goes far beyond the deal-it's about vision, relationships, and relentless pursuit of relevance in a global arena. As they close their Cannes chapter and prepare for production on“Feathers of a Different Kind.” One thing is clear: this company isn't following trends-they're helping to set them.Under the LBYL Films umbrella is another production company,“Look Before You Leap Film Productions Inc,” also with over two decades of experience. In the unpredictable world of filmmaking, success isn't always guaranteed, but we've been fortunate with many of our endeavors.LBYL FILMS Marketing team successfully secured international deals for their upcoming in-house project. Salim Khassa shared his ambitious vision: "We are currently deep into pre-production on a trilogy that will encompass five films under the 'LBYL Films & Distribution' banner. Our primary aim is to create an engaging and entertaining trilogy that resonates with audiences. The first film, titled“Feathers of a Different Kind,” combines genres and explores a fantastical narrative. Feathers of a Different Kind' is a mesmerizing story designed to ignite the imaginations of young viewers while delivering thrilling action that keeps audiences captivated. Filmmaking involves numerous variables, but with the right story, an incredible cast, and a visionary team, the results can be truly remarkable.

One of LBYL FILMS' highly anticipated movie projects is now featured at major film markets worldwide, generating numerous pre-sales.

