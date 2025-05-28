403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One Year On: Ministry of Information and Ooredoo Celebrate Strategic Partnership with the Launch of “OUDA” – The First AI-Powered Digital Music Museum – on Platform 51
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Ooredoo Kuwait’s CEO:
Platform 51 is a new model for the private sector's role in Kuwait’s digital transformation
• “Our responsibility goes beyond offering services—it includes enabling sectors and building a globally connected knowledge economy.”
• “Innovation is not a luxury, but a strategic responsibility shared between the private and public sectors.”
Nouf Al-Meshaan, Senior Director, External Affairs of Strategic & Innovative Business Projects at Ooredoo Kuwait
Platform 51’s numbers are not just an early success story but proof that Kuwait is starting from a future we designed, not from where others left off
• Platform 51 is the result of a model national partnership that enhances public-private integration
• The first digital museum to revive Kuwaiti musical heritage using AI
Shamlan Al-Bahar, Executive Advisor at Ooredoo Kuwait:
We harnessed our excellence in technology and AI to establish the first digital musical museum
• Preserving heritage by reimagining it visually into an AI-powered artistic product
________________________________________
In a celebratory event marking the first anniversary of the launch of “Platform 51”—the Ministry of Information’s digital media platform operated by Ooredoo Kuwait—several government ministers and officials were in attendance. Present were H.E. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi (Minister of Information, Culture, and State for Youth Affairs), Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi (Minister of Health), Omar Al-Omar (Minister of Communications), Eng. Noura Al-Fusam (Minister of Finance), and Ooredoo Kuwait CEO Abdulaziz Yaqub Al-Babtain, along with key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
The event highlighted the platform’s accomplishments in its first year and emphasized its role as a strategic national project aligned with Kuwait’s 2035 vision for sustainable digital media and public-private collaboration.
________________________________________
Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi: "Platform 51 is a Practical Embodiment of the Ministry's Digital Strategy"
Minister Al-Mutairi affirmed that Platform 51 represents a core output of the Ministry’s strategic framework—especially in terms of infrastructure development, human capital investment, and the promotion of a unified national narrative through inclusive participation.
“Our 2021–2026 strategy was launched with ambitious goals and a belief that media today is not just a transmitter of news, but a builder of awareness and a driver of progress. Platform 51 was born from this vision—as a model of sustainable media that brings together Kuwait’s heritage and modern innovation to reflect our values and highlight the creativity of our youth.”
He emphasized the need to create a family-friendly media environment, noting that the platform offers live broadcasting of Kuwait TV and Radio, as well as a rich archive of national content.
“We worked with civil society to produce dramatic guides enabling production companies to create socially driven content. We also launched training initiatives to empower young people in media, because sustainable media starts with investing in local talent.”
The minister also revealed that over 200,000 hours of television content have already been archived under the Ministry’s Digital Archive Project, with work underway on radio archives as well. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to embracing AI and interactive media technologies without compromising Kuwait’s cultural identity.
“We renew our pledge to advance a more influential and expansive Kuwaiti media. We thank our public and private sector partners, civil society, and all the Ministry of Information teams for their outstanding work.”
________________________________________
Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait:
“This one-year celebration of Platform 51 is not the end of a phase but the beginning of a broader journey in national digital transformation. Our partnership with the Ministry of Information was never just about launching a digital product—but about establishing a new model for the private sector’s contribution to Kuwait’s Vision 2035.”
“Ooredoo has always believed that our role goes beyond service delivery. We are committed to enabling industries, activating national visions, and offering smart solutions to build a globally connected knowledge-based economy.”
He noted that the platform was not merely a project to preserve the past but to turn Kuwait’s collective memory into a living digital experience for future generations.
“Innovation in this context isn’t a tech luxury—it’s a strategic responsibility. We stand today at the threshold of a roadmap for the future of national media: digital, collaborative, documented, and sustainable.”
________________________________________
Nouf Al-Meshaan, Senior Director of External Affairs and Head of Strategic Projects and Innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait:
“Platform 51 is not just an entertainment platform—it’s a digital bridge that connects past to future, and generations to their national cultural identity. It is the nerve center of digital transformation in media, culture, and the arts.”
She highlighted the platform’s extraordinary first-year performance:
• Over 20 million views
• Users from 190+ countries
• 300,000 views by Kuwaiti students abroad
• More than 22 million hours of viewing and listening
• Topped app store download charts ahead of major regional platforms
“These figures are not just a sign of early success—they prove that Kuwait is charting a future-focused course, not just following in others' footsteps.”
She outlined the three strategic pillars of the project:
1. Digital Infrastructure Strategy: Leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI to stream 8 TV and 10 radio channels.
2. Visual Identity & Marketing Strategy: Inspired by Mubarak Al-Miyal’s famous phrase “Here is Kuwait,” the platform launched a fresh digital voice to reaffirm Kuwait’s media identity.
3. Content Development Strategy: Driven by the Ministry’s efforts to archive over 70 years of Kuwaiti artistic and cultural output.
She concluded by announcing the launch of “OUDA”, a new section within the platform and the first-ever living digital museum dedicated to Kuwaiti musical heritage—reviving musical memory through AI to bring back the legends of Kuwaiti art.
________________________________________
Shamlan Al-Bahar, Executive Advisor at Ooredoo Kuwait:
Ooredoo Kuwait announced its new initiative “OUDA” on Platform 51, aimed at reviving old Kuwaiti songs and transforming them into modern visual artworks using artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.
Al-Bahar said:
“OUDA is not just a project to re-present old songs—it’s a complete vision for applying AI in real life. Through Platform 51, we turned archived music into dynamic, living content using advanced tools that scripted scenes, generated visuals, and animated elements to match the spirit of the original music and appeal to today’s visual preferences.”
“AI today is a true creative partner—not just generating images or texts but playing an integral role throughout the production process: from understanding heritage to visually reinterpreting it, and finally delivering it as a modern artistic product.”
He stressed that Ooredoo, with its leadership in creativity and technology, has harnessed its advanced capabilities to establish Kuwait’s first digital music museum.
Platform 51 is a new model for the private sector's role in Kuwait’s digital transformation
• “Our responsibility goes beyond offering services—it includes enabling sectors and building a globally connected knowledge economy.”
• “Innovation is not a luxury, but a strategic responsibility shared between the private and public sectors.”
Nouf Al-Meshaan, Senior Director, External Affairs of Strategic & Innovative Business Projects at Ooredoo Kuwait
Platform 51’s numbers are not just an early success story but proof that Kuwait is starting from a future we designed, not from where others left off
• Platform 51 is the result of a model national partnership that enhances public-private integration
• The first digital museum to revive Kuwaiti musical heritage using AI
Shamlan Al-Bahar, Executive Advisor at Ooredoo Kuwait:
We harnessed our excellence in technology and AI to establish the first digital musical museum
• Preserving heritage by reimagining it visually into an AI-powered artistic product
________________________________________
In a celebratory event marking the first anniversary of the launch of “Platform 51”—the Ministry of Information’s digital media platform operated by Ooredoo Kuwait—several government ministers and officials were in attendance. Present were H.E. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi (Minister of Information, Culture, and State for Youth Affairs), Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi (Minister of Health), Omar Al-Omar (Minister of Communications), Eng. Noura Al-Fusam (Minister of Finance), and Ooredoo Kuwait CEO Abdulaziz Yaqub Al-Babtain, along with key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
The event highlighted the platform’s accomplishments in its first year and emphasized its role as a strategic national project aligned with Kuwait’s 2035 vision for sustainable digital media and public-private collaboration.
________________________________________
Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi: "Platform 51 is a Practical Embodiment of the Ministry's Digital Strategy"
Minister Al-Mutairi affirmed that Platform 51 represents a core output of the Ministry’s strategic framework—especially in terms of infrastructure development, human capital investment, and the promotion of a unified national narrative through inclusive participation.
“Our 2021–2026 strategy was launched with ambitious goals and a belief that media today is not just a transmitter of news, but a builder of awareness and a driver of progress. Platform 51 was born from this vision—as a model of sustainable media that brings together Kuwait’s heritage and modern innovation to reflect our values and highlight the creativity of our youth.”
He emphasized the need to create a family-friendly media environment, noting that the platform offers live broadcasting of Kuwait TV and Radio, as well as a rich archive of national content.
“We worked with civil society to produce dramatic guides enabling production companies to create socially driven content. We also launched training initiatives to empower young people in media, because sustainable media starts with investing in local talent.”
The minister also revealed that over 200,000 hours of television content have already been archived under the Ministry’s Digital Archive Project, with work underway on radio archives as well. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to embracing AI and interactive media technologies without compromising Kuwait’s cultural identity.
“We renew our pledge to advance a more influential and expansive Kuwaiti media. We thank our public and private sector partners, civil society, and all the Ministry of Information teams for their outstanding work.”
________________________________________
Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait:
“This one-year celebration of Platform 51 is not the end of a phase but the beginning of a broader journey in national digital transformation. Our partnership with the Ministry of Information was never just about launching a digital product—but about establishing a new model for the private sector’s contribution to Kuwait’s Vision 2035.”
“Ooredoo has always believed that our role goes beyond service delivery. We are committed to enabling industries, activating national visions, and offering smart solutions to build a globally connected knowledge-based economy.”
He noted that the platform was not merely a project to preserve the past but to turn Kuwait’s collective memory into a living digital experience for future generations.
“Innovation in this context isn’t a tech luxury—it’s a strategic responsibility. We stand today at the threshold of a roadmap for the future of national media: digital, collaborative, documented, and sustainable.”
________________________________________
Nouf Al-Meshaan, Senior Director of External Affairs and Head of Strategic Projects and Innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait:
“Platform 51 is not just an entertainment platform—it’s a digital bridge that connects past to future, and generations to their national cultural identity. It is the nerve center of digital transformation in media, culture, and the arts.”
She highlighted the platform’s extraordinary first-year performance:
• Over 20 million views
• Users from 190+ countries
• 300,000 views by Kuwaiti students abroad
• More than 22 million hours of viewing and listening
• Topped app store download charts ahead of major regional platforms
“These figures are not just a sign of early success—they prove that Kuwait is charting a future-focused course, not just following in others' footsteps.”
She outlined the three strategic pillars of the project:
1. Digital Infrastructure Strategy: Leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI to stream 8 TV and 10 radio channels.
2. Visual Identity & Marketing Strategy: Inspired by Mubarak Al-Miyal’s famous phrase “Here is Kuwait,” the platform launched a fresh digital voice to reaffirm Kuwait’s media identity.
3. Content Development Strategy: Driven by the Ministry’s efforts to archive over 70 years of Kuwaiti artistic and cultural output.
She concluded by announcing the launch of “OUDA”, a new section within the platform and the first-ever living digital museum dedicated to Kuwaiti musical heritage—reviving musical memory through AI to bring back the legends of Kuwaiti art.
________________________________________
Shamlan Al-Bahar, Executive Advisor at Ooredoo Kuwait:
Ooredoo Kuwait announced its new initiative “OUDA” on Platform 51, aimed at reviving old Kuwaiti songs and transforming them into modern visual artworks using artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.
Al-Bahar said:
“OUDA is not just a project to re-present old songs—it’s a complete vision for applying AI in real life. Through Platform 51, we turned archived music into dynamic, living content using advanced tools that scripted scenes, generated visuals, and animated elements to match the spirit of the original music and appeal to today’s visual preferences.”
“AI today is a true creative partner—not just generating images or texts but playing an integral role throughout the production process: from understanding heritage to visually reinterpreting it, and finally delivering it as a modern artistic product.”
He stressed that Ooredoo, with its leadership in creativity and technology, has harnessed its advanced capabilities to establish Kuwait’s first digital music museum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment