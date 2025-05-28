Fast-Tracking The Kingdom's Digital Leaps, The Third Edition Of DCCI Falls At A Critical Juncture

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While global datacentre players are eyeing a significant expansion in Saudi Arabia to capture the maximum chunk of the evolving market, the government has parallelly stepped forward to prevent any regulatory hurdles. In fact, the government has completely raised the bar with the announcement of a massive $18 billion investment plan for the development of hyperscale datacentres across the nation.Following the Kingdom's gradual transition away from hydrocarbons, there has been a steep surge in the demand for cloud services, edge computing, and enhanced data security. Consequently, both local and international organisations are vying to make an entry into the market or make the most of their prevailing presence.To facilitate their expansion, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is coming up with its 3rd edition on 2 – 3 September 2025 at JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh. The two-day summit will position the aspiring DC & Cloud companies right in front of the Kingdom's most elite C-suite profiles, senior executives and the coveted procurement teams from state-owned enterprises and the largest private organisations.Playing host to over 300 datacentre & cloud professionals from across Saudi Arabia, the platform is designed to address the evolving demands of a market characterized by 6 GHz frequency range for Wi-Fi use, development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) & Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and strong institutional interest in digital solutions.Presenting compelling use cases, reflecting on national initiatives like Vision 2030, and making the industry rethink strategy, the past editions have witnessed the most renowned thought leaders from the public and private sector imparting crucial, heavy-duty intel on the most pressing DC & Cloud topics.Some of the top names from the past include Sohaib S. Hefzi (Director of the Telecom Business - Development Department, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology), Mohammed Alkhayyal (Director Computer Operation Department, Saudi Aramco), Khalid Alohali (Head of Customer Engineering, Google Cloud), Fahad Alhamed (Founder & Chairman of the Board, Saudi Cloud Computing Association), Anwar Alsubhi (GM Cloud Infrastructure, Saudi Telecom Company), Sultan Albanyan (Executive Director Business Coverage, National Infrastructure Fund), Dr. Ahmed Althuhaibi (CIO, Saudi Pro League (SPL)), Fahad Bedaiwi (Executive Vice President. Head, Facilities, Management & Engineering, Saudi National Bank (SNB)), Abdulaziz Alsaykhan (CIO, Esports World Cup Foundation) and many others.Continuing the legacy, the platform this year is poised to share expert analysis of topics concerning AI-powered infrastructure, web 3.0, cloud-native computing, datacentre uptime, multi-cloud environments, DevSecOps and many more. Furthermore, supporting the nation's broader net-zero objectives, the conference agenda has also made special room for topics such as 'Designing Green Datacentres for the Net-Zero Era', 'Sustainable and Green Datacenters for a Digital Saudi Arabia' and 'Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Innovations for a Sustainable Future'.As the Kingdom aims to exceed 1,300 MW datacentre capacity by 2030 and registers a historic launch of Cloud Computing Special Economic Zone by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, DCCI gears up to precisely project the pulse of the DC & Cloud industry. Thе inclusion of key govеrnmеnt officials and global tech experts will еnsurе that thе dialogues arе not just thеorеtical but also rooted in thе rеalitiеs of policy and govеrnancе.Meanwhile, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass , gave his take on the upcoming edition,“Saudi companies that directly capture the latest wave of innovations across digital infrastructure will most likely play a dominant role in shaping the region's booming digital economy and business footprint. Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit is more than just an event, it's a reflection of the changing norms, digital leaps and a much-needed platform that unites innovation with the best of opportunities.”For more information about the event, log on to:

