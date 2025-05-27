Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $220,000,000 Initial Public Offering
The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographical location, it intends to focus on the defense and aerospace industries. The Company's management team is led by Menny Shalom, its Chief Executive Officer and a director, and Asaf Yarkoni, its Chief Financial Officer. Doron Dovrat, Yair Ramati and Gill Zaphrir are independent directors.
SPAC Advisory Partners LLC, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, and Appleby (Cayman) Ltd., served as legal counsel to the Company, and Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, 126 East 56th Street, Suite 22S, New York, NY 10022, or by calling 212-487-1080 or emailing ... . Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that such offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.
Contact Information:
Kochav Defense Acquisition Corp.
Menny Shalom
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment