Southern Quality Propane's Port St. Joe Opening Underscores Commitment To Local Communities

Southern Quality Propane celebrated the grand opening of its new Port St. Joe, Fla. branch on May 22, 2025, expanding local service across the region.

PORT ST. JOE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Quality Propane (SQP) marked the grand opening of its newest Port St. Joe, Fla. branch with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 22, 2025, as part of its continued commitment to serving communities across North Florida and South Georgia with reliable, locally-owned propane service.The new expansion to Port St. Joe allows SQP to provide more efficient service, faster delivery, and greater support for residential, agricultural, and commercial customers in Gulf County and surrounding areas.“We're expanding quickly, but we're doing it with purpose,” says Brent Henson, president of SQP.“It's incredibly important to us that we live, work, and build lasting relationships in the very communities we serve. We're not a big outside national company-we're independent, local, and proud of it. This new location in Port St. Joe reflects that commitment.”From fishing and tourism to small business and construction, Port St. Joe's diverse local economy reflects the same hard working values SQP was built on. SQP is excited to support residents, business owners, and builders with safe, reliable propane service-and to contribute to the ongoing strength of this coastal community.Known for dependable service and deep community roots, SQP is the region's top independent propane provider. Based in Thomasville, Ga., and supported by six regional offices, SQP offers everything from scheduled deliveries and inspections to full-service maintenance contracts across South Georgia and North Florida. For more information, visit or call (855) 430-1099.

