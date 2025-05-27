Treatment AI Grants Stock Options And Rsus
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) announces that it has granted an additional 633,589 restricted share units (“ RSUs ”) and 330,132 stock options (“ Options ”) to continuing employees and consultants of Rocket Doctor Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (see News Release dated April 10, 2025).
The Options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.50 per share for a period of three years from the grant date and vest over a one-year term. The RSUs are valid for a term of three years and vest over a period of one year from the grant date. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's equity plans and applicable securities law hold periods.
About AI Inc.AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine - the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. AI's GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.
