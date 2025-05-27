DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of The Cooper Health System Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at The Cooper Health System ("Cooper"). Cooper learned of suspicious activity in May 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About The Cooper Health System

Cooper Health System, a non-profit based in New Jersey, focuses on delivering care, education, and community support through creative and collaborative healthcare approaches. They have three main branches: the Camden campus, Cooper University Hospital, and the Collaborative Health Care Network.

What happened?

In May 2024, Cooper detected unusual activity on its network and subsequently launched an investigation. They discovered that an unauthorized actor had accessed some data from certain systems. By March 26, 2025, they confirmed that some personal information may have been compromised in this data breach. Up to 57,412 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names Social Security Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Cooper you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Cooper data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

