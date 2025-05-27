Jovia Financial Credit Union Announces Appointment Of New Chairman And Board Reorganization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of its democratic process, Matthew T. McDonough, Esq. was appointed Chairman of the Board. Additional leadership appointments include Victor Patino as First Vice Chair, George Zweier as Second Vice Chair, Dr. Ahmet Karagozoglu as Treasurer, and Fred Schaefer as Secretary. Rounding out the Board are directors James Campbell, Kamille Wolff Dean, Michael Ippolito, and George Plevretes.

"These transitions are part of the normal course of board succession and reflect our ongoing commitment to strong governance and strategic guidance," said John A. Deieso, President and CEO of Jovia Financial Credit Union. "The Board is deeply aligned with our mission, vision, and values, and I look forward to working alongside Chairman McDonough in this new capacity as we continue to serve our members and drive sustainable growth."

McDonough is the founder and principal of McDonough PLLC in Babylon, NY, and a recognized authority in municipal law. With a career dedicated to guiding municipalities through complex legal and regulatory matters, McDonough brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Before founding his own firm, he served as a judicial law clerk for a New York State Supreme Court judge and held leadership roles, including CEO of the Town of Babylon Industrial Development Agency and President of the Town of Babylon L.D. Corporation II and Wyandanch Rising, Inc. He is a proud alumnus of New York University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and the City University of New York School of Law, where he obtained his Juris Doctor. He is also a member of the New York State Bar Association.

McDonough joined Jovia's Board of Directors in 2017 and succeeds longtime Chairman George Plevretes, JD, MBA, who held the role for more than 20 years. Under Plevretes' leadership, Jovia achieved significant milestones and established a solid foundation for continued innovation and expansion.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and collaborate with my fellow Board members and the executive leadership team," said Chairman McDonough. "Together, we will continue to drive Jovia's mission forward and elevate our commitment to the financial well-being and success of our members."

