Seize Marketing Agency Responds To Google's AI Overview Rollout With Adaptive SEO Strategy For 2025

Seize Marketing Agency helps businesses adapt to Google's new AI Overviews with tailored SEO strategies.

- Sarah Soliman

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Google's recent rollout of AI Overviews (formerly known as Search Generative Experience), the landscape of search engine visibility is undergoing a dramatic shift, and Seize Marketing Agency is at the forefront of helping businesses adapt.

The award-winning, Canada-based digital marketing firm, recognized as a 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner , has launched a new adaptive SEO service line specifically tailored to help businesses maintain and grow their visibility in an AI-dominated search environment.

What Google's AI Overview Means for Businesses

Google's AI Overview now displays summarized answers directly in search results, reducing traditional clicks to websites. This shift has impacted how businesses should structure content, target keywords, and earn trust in Google's knowledge ecosystem. To stay competitive, brands must prioritize content that is authoritative, well-structured, and optimized for AI comprehension. Without these adjustments, even high-ranking pages risk being bypassed by AI-generated answers.

In response, Seize Marketing Agency has developed AI-Search Optimization, a proprietary approach that blends traditional SEO with AI-oriented strategies. This includes:

1) Structured Data Optimization

2) Expert Content Creation & EEAT Enhancement

3) Zero-Click Strategy Development

4) AI Snapshot Tracking & Reporting

5) Topical Authority & Content Clustering

Helping Clients Stay Ahead of the Curve

Seize is already working with clients in the dental, legal, coaching, and ecommerce industries to future-proof their websites for AI-enhanced SERPs. The agency also offers free AI Search Readiness Audits to help business owners understand their current exposure risk and opportunity.

“This is not a time to panic-it's a time to pivot,” added Sarah.“With the right content structure and authority signals, your business can win the AI game. Our goal is to help Canadian brands do just that.”

About Seize Marketing Agency

Seize Marketing Agency is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Canada. With services spanning SEO, web design, PPC, branding, and CRM automation, Seize partners with growth-minded businesses to help them scale sustainably. The agency recently received the Canadian Choice Award 2025 for outstanding results in the digital marketing space.

📍 Learn more or book your free consultation

Sarah Soliman

Seize MarektingAgency

+1 343-349-9339

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.