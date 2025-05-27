Circle Targets $5 Billion Valuation In NYSE Debut

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of the USD Coin , has filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRCL. The company plans to offer 24 million Class A shares, comprising 9.6 million from Circle itself and 14.4 million from existing shareholders. The anticipated price range is between $24 and $26 per share, potentially valuing the firm at approximately $5 billion.

The offering is underwritten by JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, indicating strong institutional backing. This move positions Circle as one of the first stablecoin issuers to pursue a traditional IPO, marking a significant step in integrating cryptocurrency firms into mainstream financial markets.

Circle's financial disclosures reveal a revenue of $1.68 billion in 2024, up from $1.45 billion in 2023. However, net income declined to $156.9 million from $271.5 million the previous year, attributed to increased operating expenses related to product development and regulatory compliance. The company reported operating expenses totaling $491.7 million in 2024, with significant allocations to compensation and administrative costs.

The IPO filing also outlines a three-tier share structure: Class A shares with one vote each, Class B shares with five votes each held by co-founders Jeremy Allaire and Patrick Sean Neville, and non-voting Class C shares. This structure ensures that Circle will not be classified as a“controlled company” under NYSE governance rules post-offering.

Circle's decision to go public follows a previously aborted SPAC merger in 2022. The current IPO attempt comes amid increasing regulatory clarity around stablecoins, with legislative developments such as the 2025 STABLE Act gaining traction in the U.S. Congress.

USDC, Circle's flagship stablecoin, has been used in over $25 trillion of on-chain transactions since its inception. With a market capitalization of approximately $60 billion, USDC stands as the second-largest stablecoin globally, trailing only Tether's USDT.

