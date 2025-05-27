India Remains Central To Global Automakers' Strategies Despite EV Adoption Challenges: Moody's Analytics

MENAFN - KNN India)India continues to occupy a pivotal position in the strategic planning of international automotive manufacturers, driven by demographic advantages and economic growth, according to a comprehensive analysis released Tuesday by Moody's Ratings.

The credit rating agency projects sustained expansion in the country's automotive sector while identifying significant obstacles to electric vehicle penetration.

The research forecasts India's automobile sales will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5 percent through 2030, representing the highest growth trajectory across Asian markets.

This expansion could propel total vehicle sales to 5.1 million units by the decade's conclusion, reflecting the substantial untapped potential within the market.

Moody's analysis highlights India's remarkably low vehicle penetration rate of 44 cars per 1,000 residents as a key indicator of future growth opportunities.

This statistic underscores the considerable room for market expansion in what already ranks as the world's third-largest automotive market by unit volume.

Foreign automotive manufacturers maintain a commanding presence in India's market landscape, with Japanese, Korean, and Chinese companies controlling over 70 percent of sales through local subsidiaries and joint venture partnerships.

These international players utilise their extensive global product portfolios to address the diverse preferences of Indian consumers, while domestic manufacturers retain approximately 25 percent market share.

The competitive dynamics face potential disruption through India's ongoing trade negotiations, including the recently concluded agreement with the United Kingdom.

These diplomatic developments signal mounting international pressure for market liberalisation in a sector historically protected by substantial import tariffs.

Electric vehicle adoption in India remains constrained despite significant investment commitments from major manufacturers.

The transition to battery-powered transportation faces fundamental infrastructure limitations and supply chain weaknesses that continue to impede widespread adoption.

Moody's assessment emphasises that successful electric vehicle integration depends on establishing comprehensive charging networks and developing reliable domestic battery manufacturing capabilities.

The current ecosystem lacks the foundational elements necessary to support rapid electrification across the market.

Leading manufacturers including Tata Motors and Hyundai are directing substantial resources toward full battery electric vehicle development, while Honda has announced plans to enter the market through plug-in hybrid technology.

Industry projections indicate collective investments exceeding USD 10 billion in India's electric vehicle sector through 2030, though such capital expenditure levels may pressure near-term cash flow generation.

Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles continue to dominate India's automotive landscape, providing a profitable foundation for manufacturers facing electrification mandates in other major markets.

While regulatory pressures in China, Europe, and the United States compel automakers to accelerate electric vehicle development, India's conventional vehicle segment remains financially attractive.

India's strategic importance extends beyond domestic consumption to encompass manufacturing and export capabilities for global automotive companies.

This dual role as both market and production base reinforces the country's long-term value proposition for international manufacturers navigating the industry's transformation.

The rating agency concludes that favourable demographic trends and rising household incomes will sustain demand for conventional vehicles in the foreseeable future, even as electric vehicle margins remain compressed globally.

This market dynamic positions India as a crucial profit centre for automakers balancing electrification investments with financial performance requirements.

(KNN Bureau)