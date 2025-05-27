Tawon Liar Launches Natural Honey Sachets For Daily Wellness Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tawon Liar , a brand rooted in Indonesia's forest traditions, has officially launched its flagship product - natural honey sachets - designed for everyday use and portability. This 100% pure forest honey is now available globally via the official website .The single-serve sachets offer a natural way to enjoy honey without additives, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Harvested from wild bee hives in sustainably managed Indonesian forests, Tawon Liar's honey delivers raw nutritional benefits in a clean, modern format that suits today's health-conscious lifestyle.“Consumers worldwide are seeking simple, clean ingredients they can trust,” said Kliwon Alhuda, spokesperson for PT. Tawon Liar Sejahtera.“We wanted to make raw honey more accessible - not just in terms of purity, but in how people can use it in their daily routines, whether they're at home, traveling, or working.”Unlike bottled honey products that can be sticky or hard to portion, the Tawon Liar sachets are compact, easy to carry, and mess-free. Each sachet contains a precise dose of wild honey, perfect for adding to tea, snacks, or consuming directly.With growing global awareness of natural food sources, Tawon Liar aims to position itself at the intersection of tradition and convenience. The brand emphasizes sustainable harvesting practices, food safety compliance, and environmental responsibility.Tawon Liar honey sachets are:100% raw and unfilteredPackaged without added sugar or sweetenersFree from preservatives and synthetic additivesSuitable for all agesProduced under hygienic food manufacturing standards (P-IRT certified)The product is currently available for direct purchase and international shipping via the official website at .“We believe nature provides what our bodies need - nothing more, nothing less,” added Arif.“Our honey speaks for itself - no chemicals, no confusion - just real forest honey in a form anyone can enjoy.”As interest in functional foods and clean ingredients rises, Tawon Liar hopes to meet demand with integrity and transparency. The brand invites wellness advocates, nutritionists, retailers, and international distributors to explore partnerships through its platform.For more information, visit or follow the brand on social media @tawonliarshoney.Media Contact:Kliwon AlhudaMedia Relations – PT. Tawon Liar Sejahtera📧 ...

