JP CONTE FAMILY OFFICE, LUPINE CREST CAPITAL, JOINS EB CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN PIONEERING BRAZILIAN WASTE-TO-ENERGY COMPANY ORIZON

eB Capital Recently Anchored Orizon's Follow-On Offering with R$640M (~$115M USD) Investment

Founded by Private Equity Veteran Jean-Pierre (JP) Conte as Family Office, Lupine Crest Capital Investment Supported eB Capital-Led Round

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and ASPEN, Colo., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupine Crest Capital, the family office of American businessman and private equity industry veteran Jean-Pierre "JP" Conte, recently joined eB Capital's investment in pioneering Brazilian waste-to-energy company ORIZON VALORIZAÇÃO DE RESÍDUOS S.A. (Orizon). Through an investment of R$640 million (approximately $115 million USD), eB Capital anchored Orizon's follow-on offering, which was completed earlier this month. Lupine Crest contributed toward eB Capital's investment.

eB Capital's investment in Orizon aims to support the company's growth journey through strategic projects, including the advancement of biomethane initiatives and the sector's consolidation. Orizon, which registered the first carbon credit generation project approved through the United Nations Development Mechanism (CDM), is present in 12 Brazilian states, with 17 Ecoparks valuing the waste of more than 40 million Brazilians.

"Orizon has revolutionized the ability to not only process waste, but to profitably create renewable raw materials that serve a substitute for fossil fuels. eB Capital's investment in Orizon is a critical step that will propel this innovative business forward, and I applaud Eduardo Melzer for making this smart, strategic move," said Jean-Pierre Conte , founder and chief executive officer of Lupine Crest Capital.

Through its innovative waste recovery process, Orizon captures and transfers waste into raw materials and renewable energy. Across its 17 Ecoparks throughout Brazil, Orizon processes waste provided by close to 30 million Brazilians. The company has the capacity to generate 800,000 MWH/year, which is the equivalent energy demand of a city of one million people. Further, Orizon's seventeen Ecoparks have the ability to create four million TCO2 EQ/year of carbon credits which is equal to 27 million trees planted or 1.6 million vehicles taken off the streets annually.

About Lupine Crest Capital

Lupine Crest Capital is a family office and investment firm dedicated to transforming companies into industry leaders. Founded by private equity veteran , longtime investor and chairman and managing partner of Genstar Capital Jean-Pierre Conte, Lupine Crest Capital harnesses over three decades of expertise to support investments across a variety of sectors, including healthcare, financial services, software, and industrial technology. To learn more about the firm, visit lupinecrest.

About eB Capital

eB Capital is a leading Brazilian investment firm, recognized for transforming Brazil's structural challenges into profitable business opportunities. eB Capital's DNA combines both investment and operational backgrounds, a key competitive advantage for high value creation and high returns. The company has a proven track record creating national market leaders through a buy and build strategy, and by leveraging its deep knowledge on Brazil. With consistent top quartile returns since its inception, eB Capital's investments include: Alloha Fibra, the largest independent fiber optic provider in the country; Proz, the leading professional education platform; Loja do Mecânico, the largest e-commerce for tools and machines in Latin America; Green PCR and Global PET, forming the country's largest bottle to bottle plastic recycling company; and Hilab and Blue Health, both in diagnostic medicine, among others. eB Capital is also a frontrunner in the country's climate investment agenda.

SOURCE Lupine Crest Capital

