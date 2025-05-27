Silicon Data Launches World's First Daily GPU Rental Index To Bring Transparency To The AI Infrastructure Economy

Silicon Data Index

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silicon Data , the market intelligence platform transforming the compute economy, today announced the launch of the Silicon Data H100 Rental Index (BBG Ticker: SDH100RT) - the world's first daily benchmark index for GPU rental pricing. Published on Bloomberg terminals, SDH100RT brings critical visibility to the global price fluctuations of NVIDIA H100 GPUs, the backbone of AI training and inference.

“We believe transparency drives efficiency,” said Carmen Li , Founder and CEO of Silicon Data.“For too long, AI infrastructure pricing has been opaque and fragmented. This index is a first step toward turning GPU compute into a properly benchmarked, tradeable asset class.”

Utilizing 3.5 million global pricing data points from a variety of rental platforms, Silicon Data's methodology standardizes a wide range of H100 GPU configurations, accounting for GPU subtypes, geolocation, platform-specific conditions, and other influencing factors. The index is updated daily, enabling asset managers, data center operators, and hyperscalers to make smarter purchasing, leasing, and pricing decisions.

Silicon Data chose to launch its first index around the NVIDIA H100 because it is the most popular and widely deployed AI chip in the market today, powering the majority of large-scale AI training and inference projects worldwide. As the flagship of modern AI infrastructure, the H100's dominant role across hyperscalers, enterprises, and research institutions made it the natural starting point for establishing trusted benchmarks across the rapidly growing AI infrastructure economy.

The SDH100RT launch comes as tariffs, energy price shifts, and global AI buildouts create volatility in GPU markets. Until now, decision-makers have been flying blind. The SDH100RT provides:

● Price discovery and benchmarking for traders and allocators

● Cost-of-goods insight for AI product builders

● Revenue optimization and market positioning insights for suppliers and infrastructure providers

● Market intelligence for government, enterprise, and hedge funds

“We're already collaborating with several of the top 20 asset management firms and key industry leaders,” added Li.“This is about creating a fairer market and helping every participant understand what their infrastructure is actually worth.”

In the coming months, Silicon Data plans to publish the H100 Rental Index across additional major data platforms beyond Bloomberg, expanding access to a broader set of market participants. The company is working with Kaiko, a leading market data and digital asset index provider, to distribute the H100 Rental Index. Additionally, Silicon Data plans to introduce further indices, including the upcoming NVIDIA A100 Rental Index, to expand compute market transparency even further.

About Silicon Data:

Silicon Data is a compute market intelligence platform providing pricing, benchmarking, and carbon footprint data for the world's most critical compute infrastructure. Backed by leading financial institutions such as DRW and Jump Trading, Silicon Data was founded by Carmen Li, a former Bloomberg executive and data strategy leader. The company aims to make the digital infrastructure economy as transparent and efficient as traditional commodities and financial products.

