Empowering Community Care: Equity Health Elevates IT And Cybersecurity With Global IT

Anthony Williams Raré, CEO of Global IT Communications

Helping FQHCs Meet HIPAA Standards Through Scalable, Secure IT Solutions

- Asa Satariano, President & CEO, Equity HealthLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FQHC Equity Health Enhances IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity with Global IT SolutionsIn a bold move to revolutionize healthcare IT delivery for underserved communities, Global IT (GIT) has launched its cutting-edge Healthcare Financing Program, with Equity Health-founded as San Francisco Medical Center Outpatient Improvement Programs, Inc dba-becoming one of its inaugural success stories. This new partnership has allowed Equity Health to exit outdated, third-party technology systems and modernize its infrastructure, all while maintaining fiscal sustainability and aligning with the industry's most rigorous cybersecurity frameworks.Transforming Healthcare with Smart FinancingTraditionally, nonprofit healthcare organizations have faced challenges such as limited IT resources, rigid vendor relationships, and outdated systems that can't meet modern operational or security needs. Global IT recognized these hurdles and developed a tailored approach to help mission-driven providers like Equity Health overcome them.Through strategic planning, scalable infrastructure, and compliance-focused cybersecurity solutions, Global IT enables organizations to modernize their IT environments without disruption-empowering them to focus on delivering quality care to the communities they serve.“This wasn't just about tech-it's about reclaiming control. Global IT gave us that,”- Asa Satariano, President & CEO, Equity HealthThe partnership began with a full audit of Equity Health's aging IT infrastructure, revealing inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, and unnecessary vendor dependencies. Working closely with Equity Health leadership, GIT developed a scalable migration and infrastructure replacement roadmap-with financing built in.Project Highlights✓ Infrastructure Modernization:Legacy systems were decommissioned and replaced with a secure, cloud-first architecture. This included:Enterprise-level servers hosted in GIT's Tier III+ data center environmentVirtualized desktops and secure access portals for remote and hybrid teamsModern, scalable bandwidth with guaranteed uptime SLAs✓ Cybersecurity & Compliance:GIT implemented a full cybersecurity solution stack to meet HIPAA requirements. This included:Advanced endpoint protection across clinical and administrative systemsNext-gen firewalls with geo-fencing and AI-based intrusion preventionContinuous threat detection and response (MDR) servicesNetwork segmentation to isolate sensitive systems✓ Helpdesk & Support:A white-glove service model ensures 24/7 IT support with real-time response SLAs. Equity Health staff can now rely on concierge-level helpdesk support, tech lifecycle planning, and dedicated account management.Backup & Disaster Recovery: Redundancy Where It Matters MostAs part of the transformation, GIT deployed a multi-tiered Backup & Disaster Recovery (BDR) strategy, providing Equity Health with the assurance that their systems and data will remain secure and accessible under any condition.BDR Highlights:Redundant cloud backups with encrypted, offsite replication across multiple availability zonesDefined RPO/RTO policies, supporting minimal downtime in the event of a failureQuarterly recovery simulations and penetration tests to maintain regulatory readinessImmutable backups to protect against ransomware and data tamperingThis resilience is critical in healthcare, where even seconds of downtime can translate into risk to life, compliance, and community trust.Equity Health: Serving Communities Through Tech-Enabled EquityFounded as the San Francisco Medical Center Outpatient Improvement Programs, Inc, Equity Health has grown into a vital resource for medically underserved populations in San Francisco. Their model of care prioritizes compassionate, relevant, accessible, and patient-centered service.By modernizing IT infrastructure, Equity Health is now positioned to scale its services, reduce administrative burden, and protect patient data with confidence.“With GIT's platform, we're not just keeping up-we're leading with integrity and intention,” said Asa Satariano, reflecting on the transformation.Compliance Spotlight: GIT Supports Full HIPAA Security Rule AlignmentThe Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) sets the national standard for protecting sensitive patient data across all healthcare environments. GIT's cybersecurity framework is fully aligned with HIPAA's Security Rule requirements, helping healthcare providers like Equity Health safeguard protected health information (PHI) while meeting strict regulatory standards.HIPAA Security Program Elements Delivered to Equity Health:Role-based access control and identity management across cloud and on-premise systemsMulti-factor authentication (MFA), encryption of data at rest and in transitCentralized security logging and real-time system monitoring in line with HIPAA audit protocolsDocumented incident response procedures and ongoing staff security awareness trainingBy implementing these safeguards, Equity Health strengthens its security posture and ensures full HIPAA compliance-building trust with patients and partners while reducing risk across its operations.Looking Ahead: A Future-Ready PlatformThe impact of GIT's Healthcare Financing Program is already apparent. Equity Health has reported improved performance, faster access to data, and lower long-term IT costs. By removing dependency on outdated vendors, the organization now controls its own IT roadmap-built for growth, security, and innovation.About Global ITGlobal IT is a premier provider of Managed IT Services in Los Angeles, specializing in fully integrated solutions for businesses and nonprofits. From cybersecurity to cloud strategy, Global IT empowers organizations to scale with confidence.Address: 5150 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 400. Los Angeles, CA 90036Website:About Equity HealthEquity Health, also known as San Francisco Medical Center Outpatient Improvement Programs, Inc dba, delivers primary care and community health services to medically underserved populations. With 4 locations in San Francisco, Equity Health is committed to eliminating health disparities and achieving social justice through access to care.Address: 229 7th St. San Francisco, CA 94103Website:Media Contact:Thomas BangDirector of Marketing and Alliances(213) 403-0111Address: 5150 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 400. Los Angeles, CA 90036Website:

