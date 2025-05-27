Best Accounting Software For Small Business (May 2025): Quickbooks Online Selected As The Industry Standard Accounting Software By Better Business Advice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Online the industry standard accounting software for small businesses in its May 2025 review

NEW YORK CITY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named QuickBooks Online the industry standard accounting software for small businesses in its May 2025 review, recognizing its practical automation, real-time financial insights, and extensive integration capabilities.

Industry Standard Accounting Software for Small Businesses

QuickBooks Online - supports smarter financial management for small businesses with tools designed to simplify accounting, improve accuracy, and save time.

From May 13 through June 30, 2025, new customers can access QuickBooks Online at a significantly reduced rate, with 90% off the first three months of service.

Developed by Intuit, QuickBooks Online has long been a trusted financial tool for small business owners across the U.S. and beyond. The platform's latest recognition by Better Business Advice highlights how well it meets the daily challenges of entrepreneurs, including staying on top of cash flow, managing invoices, and preparing for taxes. Its accessible interface, smart automation, and ability to integrate with over 750 third-party tools were key factors in its top ranking.

Meeting the Modern Needs of Small Businesses

Today's small business owners need accounting solutions that are flexible, accurate, and easy to use. QuickBooks Online addresses these needs through a wide range of features designed to save time and reduce manual entry. Whether users are tracking expenses, sending invoices, or reviewing monthly reports, the platform offers streamlined tools to simplify every step.

Key Highlights of QuickBooks Online



Bank and Credit Card Integration : Automatically syncs and categorizes transactions, reducing the need for manual entry and helping maintain accurate records.

AI-Powered Support : Recommends expense categories, flags duplicate transactions, and provides guidance with built-in smart assistance.

Custom Invoicing and Payments : Users can send branded invoices and accept payments online, with features for recurring billing and payment tracking.

Real-Time Dashboards : Visual financial summaries and customizable reports help business owners stay informed and prepared for tax season.

Mobile App Access : Lets users capture receipts, send invoices, track mileage, and review reports from their smartphones or tablets. Payroll and Contractor Management : Optional payroll services and 1099 contractor tools help simplify compliance throughout the year.

These are just a few of the many features QuickBooks Online offers. The platform is built to support a wide range of financial tasks and business models, making it a versatile solution whether it's for managing a solo operation, a growing team, or a complex workflow.

Designed to Work with the Tools Small Businesses Already Use

One of the most practical benefits of QuickBooks Online is its ability to integrate with hundreds of platforms that small businesses depend on every day. These include:



E-commerce platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and Square

Payment processors such as PayPal and Stripe

CRM and marketing platforms including HubSpot, Salesforce, and Mailchimp

Tax tools like TurboTax and Avalara Cloud storage and productivity apps including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Dropbox

These integrations create a connected financial system that minimizes data entry and keeps information accurate across platforms.

Pricing and Limited-Time Offer

QuickBooks Online offers these plans: Simple Start, Plus, and Advanced. Each plan has varying levels of support and functionality to serve everyone from freelancers to growing teams.

From May 13 through June 30, 2025, new customers can receive 90% off for the first three months . This offer gives business owners an opportunity to try out the platform's features at a significantly reduced rate during a key financial planning period.

A Trusted Platform for Small Business Financial Management

QuickBooks Online continues to meet the needs of small businesses in a competitive and fast-changing environment. By combining automation with flexibility, it enables business owners to make informed financial decisions while keeping daily operations organized. Its top ranking by Better Business Advice reinforces QuickBooks Online's position as the industry standard for reliable, accessible accounting solutions tailored to small businesses of all kinds.

The full article is available at the Better Business Advice website .

About QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online is a cloud-based accounting software platform built by Intuit to help small businesses manage their finances with confidence. From tracking income and expenses to preparing invoices, running payroll, and generating reports, QuickBooks Online offers tools that simplify everyday financial tasks. The platform is accessible from any device and integrates with hundreds of popular apps, supporting efficient workflows and accurate financial insights. Millions of businesses around the world use QuickBooks Online to stay organized and plan for growth.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

CONTACT: Drew Thomas (...)