Genh2's Cullen Hall To Discuss Hydrogen's Present And Future During Society Of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Live Webinar

GenH2 Logo

SPE Live

“Hydrogen in Action: Today's Use Cases and What We Might See by 2050” to Spotlight Current Applications and Future Potential

- Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 Corp . (a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology, announced today that Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development, will speak during an upcoming Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) webinar titled“Hydrogen in Action: Today's Use Cases and What We Might See by 2050.”Hosted by SPE – an international organization that brings together professionals across the oil and gas industry – the webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. CDT. Hall will offer expert insights into the current state of hydrogen deployment, the market forces shaping its growth, and realistic projections for the role of hydrogen by 2050.Dr. Ibrahim Muritala, Global Hydrogen Leader at American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Global Sustainability Center, will moderate the webinar, featuring additional insights from Magdy Mohamed, Technical Development Manager at XRG, an energy investment company based in the United Arab Emirates focusing on international gas, chemicals, and low-carbon energy solutions.“I'm honored to be invited to join this SPE webinar and contribute to the growing conversation around scalable, cost-effective hydrogen solutions,” said Hall.“GenH2's zero-loss liquid hydrogen storage and transfer technologies are engineered to accelerate the clean energy transition-and I look forward to sharing how we're building that future today.”GenH2 recently announced the deployment of its liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage system in a cutting-edge refueling station project in Texas for Hyroad Energy-a platform dedicated to decarbonizing long-haul transportation. The company's flagship Controlled Storage system was also selected as a finalist in the 'Technologies of Change' category for the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards.As a Philomaxcap company, the company is committed to delivering next-generation solutions that power a sustainable, hydrogen-driven future.About GenH2GenH2, a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA:HBD1), is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy. GenH2 solutions allow for safe hydrogen liquefaction, zero-loss storage, and transfer. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and make hydrogen accessible for everyday use around the globe. The technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at .About Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) advances the oil and gas producing and related energy communities' ability to meet the world's energy needs in a safe, secure, and sustainable manner. SPE provides shared expertise, resources, and life-long learning opportunities to fuel the success of its members and the future of the industry. For more information, visit

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.