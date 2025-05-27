FOLLOWING NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW DEBUT, NEXT ROBOT UNVEILS 'AL DENTE' AI POWERED PASTA AND RISOTTO ROBOT COOKING TO PERFECTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Powered by ChefSight, Next Robot's proprietary AI platform (US patent pending), Al Dente monitors texture, moisture and cooking progress in real time, ensuring every dish is cooked to perfection - not just by time and temperature but via visual cues and food behavior. A turn-key solution for restaurant owners, Al Dente offers a low-impact solution with precision auto-seasoning, intelligent cooking control and is built for reliability and compliance ensuring each dish reaches peak perfection with consistent quality and zero guesswork. From spaghetti pomodoro to risotto al funghi, Al Dente can transform any restaurant kitchen into that of a trattoria on the Amalfi Coast with Michelin restaurant quality without diminishing flavor, technique or ease of use. Al dente's production version will launch later this year

"At Next Robot, we believe food automation shouldn't erase flavor, it should preserve it," said Giggs Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Robot. "Al Dente doesn't just cook pasta and risotto, it safeguards centuries old culinary traditions while preparing kitchens for tomorrow's challenges."

Next Robot is guided by purpose, developing tools that support chefs and foodservice teams in delivering high quality meals at scale. Beyond the aspirational, the company offers scalable solutions adept for the growing demands of hunger across the globe. Robby, named by school children, can produce 900 servings of food per hour, ten times faster than traditional methods, creating an opportunity to curb worldwide hunger needs. Robby is already utilized in over 100+ locations including schools, grocery stores, catering facilities, assisted living campuses and restaurants. By combining breakthrough technology with cultural preservation, Next Robot enables chefs and restaurateurs to upload and immortalize generational recipes, protecting them from being lost to time.

With the launch of Al Dente, Next Robot will continue transforming commercial kitchens, creating scalable fresh meals with effortless consistency. The company aims to solve the biggest challenges kitchens face today including labor shortages, high-training costs and inconsistent quality while elevating food standards alongside customer satisfaction. With technology developed in real kitchens by real chefs using live feedback to drive practical innovation, Next Robots robotics-as-a-service model are leased month-to-month and delivers full kitchen automation and hands-on support including software updates, preventive maintenance, rapid service response and a dedicated customer service team.

Media Contact: CARVINGBLOCK | [email protected]

About Next Robot

Next Robot is a California based culinary robotics company focused on empowering food service businesses through AI driven automation. Its flagship products Robby and Al Dente are transforming how kitchens cook, scale, and serve, while preserving culinary heritage with a long term vision to help address global hunger. To book a demo or learn more about integrating Al Dente or Robby into your kitchen, visit:

SOURCE CarvingBlock