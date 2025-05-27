Simon Quick Advisors Acquires Proquility Private Wealth Partners To Drive Purposeful, Values-Led Growth

Strategic partnership expands Simon Quick's national footprint and enriches planning-led wealth advisory services with the addition of a talented team

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Quick Advisors , a national independent wealth management and multi-family office firm, today announced its acquisition of Las Vegas-based Proquility Private Wealth Partners , a boutique advisory firm with deep client relationships across the country and decades of planning expertise. This move reflects Simon Quick's values-driven approach to growth, which prioritizes cultural alignment and vision in every partnership.

This strategic combination strengthens Simon Quick's national presence and reflects both firms' shared commitment in delivering customized and strategy-driven financial guidance to individuals and families across generations. Led by Founder and CEO Andy Ferguson, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, and Wealth Management Advisor Patty Yeager, CFP®, MBA, AWMA®, the Proquility team brings over 40 years of industry experience and long-standing connections with clients built on trust, care, and continuity.

"We're thrilled to welcome Andy, Patty, and the entire Proquility team to Simon Quick," said Christopher Moore, Managing Partner at Simon Quick Advisors. "Their planning-first mindset and generational relationships align closely with our values and client-first philosophy. Together, we are even better positioned to help clients thrive and plan confidently for the future."

Proquility explored numerous partnerships before selecting Simon Quick, citing a strong cultural fit and shared vision for long-term client care as key differentiators. "One of our top priorities throughout this process was ensuring continuity for our clients. Neither Simon Quick nor Proquility intends to disrupt the advisor-client relationships that have defined our firm. They will remain fully intact and supported," said Patty Yeager.

"This was never about finding the biggest check - it was about finding the best home," said Andy Ferguson, Founder of Proquility. "We built our firm around enduring relationships and careful planning, and we found in Simon Quick a partner that respects that legacy and enhances it. Our clients and team will have access to more robust services and increased support without sacrificing the personal attention they've always received."

This marks the third strategic acquisition for Simon Quick in recent years, following the integration of Red Hook Management in 2022 and a merger with the William E. Simon & Sons family office in 2017. Simon Quick continues to attract high-caliber advisor teams seeking a collaborative culture, robust infrastructure, and a non-competitive environment to grow their practices. The Proquility team will maintain their ongoing client relationships while gaining access to Simon Quick's broader platform of services, including sophisticated financial planning, investment advisory solutions, and operational scale.

ECHELON Partners served as financial advisor and Alston & Bird, LLC served as legal advisor to Simon Quick. Tukey Hill Management served as financial advisor and Hanson Bridgett, LLP served as legal advisor to Proquility Private Wealth. To learn more about Simon Quick, please visit .

About Simon Quick Advisors

Founded in 2004, Simon Quick Advisors is an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families across the United States. As of December 31, 2024, the firm oversees $8.4 billion in Assets Under Advisement and $6.7 billion in Assets Under Management. With nearly 600 client relationships and an advisor-to-client ratio of 1:31, Simon Quick delivers highly personalized service through a team-based approach. Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, the firm also has offices in New York, NY; Garden City, NY; Denver, CO; Chattanooga, TN; and Palm Beach, FL. To learn more or schedule a consultation visit simonquickadvisors or email [email protected] .

A copy of our written disclosure brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. References to Simon Quick as being "registered" does not imply a certain level of education or expertise.

About Proquility Private Wealth Partners

Proquility Private Wealth Partners is a registered independent advisory firm dedicated to working with successful clients and their multigenerational families. Based in Las Vegas, NV, the firm helps clients take better control of their financial matters through smart and effective planning. Proquility employs a holistic approach and disciplined process to create integrated, goal-oriented, and planning-driven solutions, aiming to simplify decision-making and enable clients to better enjoy what matters most.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

Important Disclaimer

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for a portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. This material is for intended to be for general and educational purposes only. You should not make any decision, financial, investment, trading or otherwise, based on any of the information contained herein without undertaking independent due diligence and consultation with a professional advisor of his/her choosing. Simon Quick Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor with offices in Morristown, NJ; New York, NY; Garden City, NY; Chattanooga, TN; and Denver, CO. CA. A copy of our written disclosure brochure discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request. References to Simon Quick as being "registered" does not imply a certain level of education or expertise.

SOURCE Simon Quick Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED