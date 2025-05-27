Industrial Semiconductor Market To Reach USD 228.35 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Rising Adoption Of Automation And Smart Manufacturing Technologies SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 87.14 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 228.35 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 12.86% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| .By Type (Single-Mode, and Multi-Mode)
.By Component (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, and Others)
.By Application (Networking and Communications, Data Centers, Industrial, Consumer, Electronics, Automotive, and Government)
|Key Drivers
| . Rising Adoption of Automation and AI Technologies Across Industrial Sectors.
. Expansion of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Applications Creates New Growth for Market.
Industrial Semiconductor Market Growth Driven by Single-Mode, Memory Devices, and Networking with Rapid Gains in Multi-Mode, Discrete Power, and Automotive Segments
By Type
In 2024, the Single-Mode segment dominated the Industrial Semiconductor Market with a 76.00% revenue share, due to its long distance high speed data transfer capability. Key players including Intel and Qualcomm have introduced high-end single mode chipset solutions for areas as telecommunications and industrial automation.
The Multi-Mode segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.25% during 2025–2032, due to its flexibility for use in both short and long distance applications. Innovations such as Broadcom's multi-mode transceivers are strengthening industrial use cases in IIoT and robotics, and growing OEM demand in automotive and manufacturing is also driving segment expansion.
By Component
In 2024, the Memory Devices segment led the Industrial Semiconductor Market with a 31.09% share, driven by the increasing demand for data processing in the industrial sector. Firms such as Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics have developed cutting-edge memory chips made for automation, artificial intelligence and edge computing that increase real-time processing and reliability.
The Discrete Power Devices segment is expected to grow fastest, at a CAGR of 14.62% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the energy-efficient applications such as industrial automation, and electric vehicles. Leading participants including Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics are introducing high efficiency MOSFETs and IGBTs to cater to sustainable high end power management systems for all sectors.
By Application
In 2024, the Networking and Communications segment held the largest share of the Industrial Semiconductor Market at 28.91%, driven by rising data transmission needs and the expansion of 5G infrastructure. Leading companies like Qualcomm and Broadcom have introduced advanced chipsets that enhance connectivity and network efficiency, supporting smart industrial systems.
The Automotive segment is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 14.73% from 2025 to 2032, owing to the growth in electric and autonomous vehicle segment. Automotive-grade chip-related advancement in ADAS, EV powertrains and connectivity of NXP Semiconductors and Renesas Electronics are driving the market demand amid the changing mobility and smart transportation landscape.
Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Drive Growth in the Industrial Semiconductor Market
The Asia Pacific region dominated the Industrial Semiconductor Market in 2024 with a 41.97% revenue share, Leading countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, all have major semiconductor producers, including TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC, which are all heavily investing in advanced chip fabrication and R&D (#23) in industrial automation and robotics, along with smart infrastructure. The arrival of China, backed by government programs and strong manufacturing capabilities, is a key factor in the region's dominance.
Europe is gradually increasing the market with growing demand from automotive, industrial automation, and renewable energy and is driving innovations, which is led by innovation from Germany with the companies like the Infineon Technologies. and strategic establishment such as the Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Dresden.
The Middle East & Africa market grows steadily, due to the investments in automotive, energy & power, and telecom by countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Semiconductors also continue to find more applications in a growing Latin America market, where rapid expansion is aided by increasing demand and government incentives in Brazil and Argentina.
Recent News:
- In May 2025, Taiwan's industrial semiconductor output is projected to rise 19.1% to USD 210 billion in 2025, driven by strong growth in IC manufacturing and design segments, led by TSMC's expected 24-26% sales increase. This surge is fueled by high demand for advanced AI chip processes despite recent market uncertainties. In May 2025, Light shift Energy is set to build Vermont's largest 16MW/52MWh battery storage system at Global Foundries' semiconductor facility, boosting energy efficiency and grid stability with peak shaving technology by early 2026.
T able o f Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Production Yield and Efficiency
5.2 Supply Chain and Logistics Metrics
5.3 Cost Breakdown and Profit Margins
5.4 Supply and Demand Gap
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Industrial Semiconductor Market, by Type
8. Industrial Semiconductor Market, by Component
9. Industrial Semiconductor Market, by Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
