Icims Appoints Dipak Pandya As Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dipak is a visionary executive with extensive experience leading global teams and developing innovative products that drive business value," said Jason Edelboim, CEO at iCIMS. "His passion for building great products and commitment to our customers make him the ideal addition to our executive leadership team as we deliver the next generation of AI-powered hiring products."

"Dipak is a visionary executive with extensive experience leading global teams and developing innovative products"

Post thi

A multi-time CTO and chief product officer of PE-backed SaaS businesses, Pandya has held technology leadership roles at NuORDER by Lightspeed, EagleView, eBay Enterprise, Lockheed Martin, Smarsh and International SOS. He is the founder and managing director of Saha Growth Partners, a tech consulting practice, and is on the board for Ntirety. He previously served as executive director in the technology consulting group at Vista Equity Partners.

"iCIMS is an essential tech partner playing a critical role in business success, and I am proud to join the executive leadership team," Pandya added. "Having the right enterprise hiring technology, deeply embedded with AI, is essential to sourcing and hiring the right people. I look forward to working with the talented technology and engineering teams – in partnership with our product teams – to create cutting-edge solutions that will set new standards in the industry and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

iCIMS powers hiring for the biggest and most innovative companies, including a quarter of the Fortune 500. iCIMS helped its customers – like The Cheesecake Factory, Ulta Beauty, PetSmart and DocuSign – hire more than 5.4 million people in 2024. The company was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Talent Acquisition 2025 Vendor Assessment and was also named a Top Performer in talent acquisition by The Hackett Group® .

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. For more information, visit .

Contact :

Carlee Capawana

Director of Communications

[email protected]

9089476572

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.