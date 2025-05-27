Ducab Launches Dutrack Revolutionizing Manufacturing Efficiency In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ducab Group, an end-to-end energy solutions provider and one of the UAE's leading industrial institutions announced the launch of DuTrack during World Utilities Congress, a new technology project marking a leap forward in manufacturing efficiency in the Middle East.

As a first-of-its-kind solution, DuTrack will take efficiency to a new level by detecting the precise location of the cable drums, knowing the consumption of the cable meters that were consumed and the balance remaining on the drum. This reduces the time needed to locate drums and optimizes drum movements.

Providing actionable insights from Internet of Things, data analytics and digital solutions, DuTrack enables Ducab to achieve higher levels of operational efficiency and production quality through enhanced inventory control.

Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business, said:“DuTrack is a pillar of Ducab's innovation strategy, highlighting our commitment to customer-centricity while embracing cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies; fully aligned with the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. By providing precise insights into drum locations, movements, conditions; this technology empowers customers with greater visibility and control over their supply chain operations. With DuTrack, Ducab sets a new standard for reliability, efficiency, and transparency in the industry, enhancing the quality and overall experience for its clientele.”

The state-of-the-art tracking system has smart features such as multi-carrier connectivity, accelerometers, gyroscopes and digital compasses as well as ambient sensors with internal thermometers, a fully integrated global navigation satellite system.

DuTrack's advanced capabilities extend past location tracking, offering a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize manufacturing processes and enhance productivity. It also offers delivery tracking, drum and cable geolocations and real-time inventory visibility. Additionally, it identifies empty drums for pick up and monitors drum condition in real time.

With DuTrack Ducab Group cements its position as a leader in the realm of energy solutions; as the industry embraces the transformative power of technology, Ducab Group remains committed in its promise to driving progress and delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

About Ducab Group:

Ducab Group equally owned by ADQ and ICD, is one of the UAE's leading end-to-end energy solutions providers, delivering high-quality cables, and metals solutions to industries in over 75 countries. With six advanced manufacturing facilities, the Group exports 60% of its products worldwide, supporting key sectors such as energy, construction, oil & gas, packaging, healthcare, transportation, defence, marine, and mining.