ASEZA Advances Water, Trade, And Green Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 27 (Petra) – The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has taken several strategic steps aimed at boosting investment, accelerating national infrastructure efforts, and promoting sustainability in the region.As part of its commitment to fast-tracking major national projects, ASEZA's Board of Commissioners approved the registration of the company behind the "National Carrier Project" within the special economic zone. This move allows the company to benefit from the zone's incentives, paving the way for the launch of this critical water project, which will desalinate Red Sea water and transport it to the capital, Amman.In a bid to strengthen Aqaba's role as a regional logistics hub, the Board also endorsed new guidelines that will enable companies not formally registered in the zone to engage in transit trade. These measures are designed to facilitate smoother operations while maintaining oversight through a set of specific conditions.On the sustainability front, ASEZA approved a memorandum of understanding to support the sustainable management and recycling of textile waste within the zone. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote a circular economy and reinforce Aqaba's transformation into an environmentally friendly, green city.Furthermore, under the Urban Master Plan 2040 initiative, the Board approved the revised zoning plans for the village of Dabbat Hanout. A copy of the updated plans will be deposited at the Al-Quwairah Municipality, and a 60-day period has been set for public objections.This decision is part of the Authority's vision to regulate and develop Dabbat Hanout village in coordination with relevant entities, addressing existing irregularities to ensure proper land division, consolidation, regulatory amendments, and the removal of encroachments on state-owned lands.