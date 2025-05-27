Tomocredit Unveils Tomoiq: AI-Powered Financial Wellness Platform To Build Smarter, Inclusive Financial Future For Everyone

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TomoCredit, the leading personal financial wellness platform, is proud to announce the launch of TomoIQ , a groundbreaking AI-powered financial assistant built to make smart, professional-level financial guidance accessible to everyone, regardless of income, background, or credit history.

TomoIQ is designed to be more than just a tool-it's a judgment-free companion for individuals navigating the complexities of their financial journey. Whether someone is deep in debt, working to improve their credit score, or saving for their first home, TomoIQ offers personalized, real-time support with empathy, intelligence, and zero shame.

"Access to financial knowledge shouldn't be reserved for the wealthy or those who already 'have it together,'" said Kristy Kim, CEO and founder of TomoCredit. "We built TomoIQ to level the playing field-because everyone deserves a chance to make informed financial decisions, no matter where they're starting from."

According to Tomo's recent consumer survey, over 80% of customers report feeling "more comfortable" using AI for financial guidance than working with traditional human financial advisors. This significant preference highlights a growing trust in digital tools and the value customers place on accessibility, objectivity, and speed AI offers in financial decision-making. TomoIQ provides guidance on budgeting, debt management, savings strategies, credit building, and more. Unlike generic chatbots or static advice articles, TomoIQ delivers conversational, contextual insights tailored to each user's unique situation, with no judgment and no assumptions.

Key features of TomoIQ include:



Personalized financial guidance based on real-life questions and scenarios

24/7 access to information on credit, debt, saving, and budgeting

Real-Time Financial Health Scoring using alternative data sources.

Inclusive design built to serve underserved communities, including thin-file and no-file users Confidential and empathetic tone , ensuring users feel supported, not shamed

"TomoIQ isn't just here to help-it's here to make professional financial insight accessible to everyone, not just the top 1%." Kim added. "Whether you're making your first budget or rebuilding after a financial setback, TomoIQ is in your corner, providing guidance that's smart, supportive, and truly accessible."

About TomoCredit:

TomoCredit is a mission-driven financial technology company committed to helping individuals, especially those excluded from traditional credit systems, build strong financial futures. With a user base of over 4 million, TomoCredit offers tools, education, and now, AI-powered support through TomoIQ, to empower every person on their financial journey.

Media Contact:

Camilla Guo

941-993-7222

[email protected]

SOURCE TomoCredit

