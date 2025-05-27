France Detains More Than 20 Suspects Over Crypto Kidnap Bids: Source Close To Case
Paris: France has arrested more than 20 people over two recent kidnapping plots targeting crypto traders in Paris and another bid in western France, a source close to the case said Tuesday, asking not to be named.
The arrests are part of an investigation by France's organised crime office into the attempted kidnapping this month of a French cryptocurrency entrepreneur's daughter and grandson, as well as the abduction of a crypto-millionaire's father who was later rescued by French police and a new plot that was foiled Monday near the western city of Nantes, the source said.
