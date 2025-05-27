Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France Detains More Than 20 Suspects Over Crypto Kidnap Bids: Source Close To Case

France Detains More Than 20 Suspects Over Crypto Kidnap Bids: Source Close To Case


2025-05-27 08:03:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France has arrested more than 20 people over two recent kidnapping plots targeting crypto traders in Paris and another bid in western France, a source close to the case said Tuesday, asking not to be named.

The arrests are part of an investigation by France's organised crime office into the attempted kidnapping this month of a French cryptocurrency entrepreneur's daughter and grandson, as well as the abduction of a crypto-millionaire's father who was later rescued by French police and a new plot that was foiled Monday near the western city of Nantes, the source said.

MENAFN27052025000063011010ID1109599693

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search