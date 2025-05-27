Key Trend Shaping The Digital Signage In Qsrs Market In 2025: Sustainable Display Technologies Driving Energy Efficiency

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the realm digital signage of quick-service restaurants QSRs , has rapidly grown in recent years. Contributing factors to this growth include the increasing adoption of digital menu boards, an expanding focus on customer engagement, and a global expansion of QSR chains. Powered by these trends, the market size for digital signage in QSRs is set to jump from $2.65 billion in 2024 to $3.01 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%.

What Are The Expected Growth Trends In The Near Future?

The future of digital signage in quick-service restaurants QSRs growth looks bright. In fact, this market is predicted to balloon to $4.95 billion in 2029, with a sturdy CAGR of 13.2%. Driving forces behind this expansion include a rising preference for contactless ordering, increased use of AI-powered personalized content, and higher demand for real-time content updates. Additionally, technological advancements are expected to play a major role, such as improvements in interactive touchscreen technology, AI-driven customer analytics, and edge-cutting 4K and LED display solutions.

How Does Digital Advertising Influence The Growth Of Digital Signage In QSR's Market?

Digital advertising is becoming more popular and this is good news for the growth of digital signage in quick-service restaurants. Digital advertising platforms, such as websites, social media, and digital signage, are leveraged to present interactive, graphically dynamic, real-time content that promotes goods and services. The rise in digital advertisements, driven by the shift to online platforms and demand for targeted, data-driven campaigns, is impacting the QSR market. Digital signage plays a crucial role in enhancing digital advertising as it presents dynamic, real-time content that grabs customers' attention and promotes targeted deals, enhancing brand interaction.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Signage In QSR's Market Industry?

There are many companies that are shaping the digital signage market for quick-service restaurants. Some of the prominent ones include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These businesses have been instrumental in expanding the market through significant contributions and innovations.

What Are The Emerging Trends In Digital Signage In The QSR's Market?

Innovation is a driving force in this industry. Key players in the market are focusing on innovative solutions like non-emissive e-paper technology to enhance sustainability, reduce energy costs, and improve operational efficiency. For example, Praevar Corporation - a Canada-based design services company - launched a new line of sustainable digital signage systems that included an energy-efficient 32-inch E Ink Spectra 6 display for indoor advertising and retail in October 2024.

How Is The Digital Signage In QSR's Market Distributed?

The digital signage in QSRs market has multiple segments and subsegments. It can be segmented:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software

2 By Technology: LCD, LED, OLED, Projection

3 By Resolution: 8K, 4K, FHD, HD, Lower Than HD

4 By Application: Indoor Signage, Outdoor Signage

As for Hardware, it includes Displays, Media Players, Projectors, Mounts and Enclosures, and Interactive Kiosks. On the Software front, it covers CMS, Analytics and Reporting Software, Device Management Software, Scheduling Software, and Integration Software.

What Are The Regional Insights Into This Digital Signage In QSR's Market?

North America stood as the largest regional market for digital signage in quick-service restaurants in 2024. However, the market extends across multiple geographies which include regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

