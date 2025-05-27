Vertis Invests In Dunport Capital Management To Drive European Private Credit Expansion

Strategic Partnership Supports DunPort's Ongoing Fundraising and Growth Across Continental Europe

LONDON and DUBLIN, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DunPort Capital Management ("DunPort"), a leading private credit manager, and Vertis Capital Partners ("Vertis"), a UK-based alternative investment firm focused on asset-backed finance and private credit, today announced a strategic long-term partnership. As part of the transaction Vertis will take an initial minority stake in DunPort which is expected to increase in the future based on various milestones. DunPort's Executive Directors Pat Walsh and Ross Morrow will continue to lead the business.

The strategic partnership strengthens DunPort's position as a premier lender to lower mid-market companies across Europe. Since inception in 2017, DunPort has deployed over €1.3 billion to 68 borrowers across its core markets.

The investment aligns with DunPort's fundraising for Willow Corporate Credit DAC, its fourth private credit fund, which aims to raise up to €1 billion to expand its lending platform across selected European jurisdictions. DunPort announced a €200 million cornerstone commitment from their existing Investors for Willow in December 2024 and continues to actively fundraise for its lower mid-market credit strategy.

Through the transaction, DunPort will collaborate closely with Vertis and its affiliate, Henry Costa Partners ("Henry Costa"), a specialist merchant bank, to accelerate institutional fundraising and provide tailored fundraising solutions to channel capital from insurance companies and other long-term investors into the real economy.

Dermot Browne, former CEO of Aviva Ireland and a former senior executive at Zurich Insurance, joins DunPort's Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ralf Ackermann, co-founder of Vertis, will join DunPort's Investment Committee. Henrik Matsen, founder of Henry Costa Partners, also joins DunPort's Board of Directors serving alongside its Chairman David O'Flanagan and the existing NED's Iain Burnett and Eugenee Mulhern.

Ralf Ackermann , co-founder of Vertis, said:

"DunPort has built an outstanding franchise with rigorous and disciplined credit selection focusing on downside protection. Our investment reflects Vertis' strategy to back high-quality platforms across Europe and help scale them through enhanced institutional connectivity and structuring expertise."

Pat Walsh , Executive Director at DunPort, commented:

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for DunPort. The combination of Vertis' institutional relationships and Henry Costa's structuring expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform and expand our geographical reach in a targeted way. The addition of Dermot and Henrik to our Board further strengthens our governance as we enter this next phase of growth."

Ross Morrow , Executive Director at DunPort, added:

"Through our partnership with Vertis and Henry Costa, we are well-positioned to accelerate DunPort's growth across key European markets, including the Benelux, DACH and Nordic regions, while continuing to serve Ireland and the UK. Their combined expertise complements our proven credit and origination strengths, enabling us to target larger, more complex transactions in the lower mid-market while maintaining the disciplined investment approach that has been central to our success."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ashcombe Advisers LLP and McCann FitzGerald LLP acted as financial and legal advisers to DunPort. William Fry LLP acted as legal counsel to Vertis.

About Vertis Capital Partners

Vertis Capital Partners is a London-based alternative investment firm specializing in private credit and asset-backed finance ("ABF") across the UK and Europe. Led by former Apollo and Searchlight executives, Vertis builds and scales high-quality credit platforms with a disciplined focus on downside protection.

About DunPort Capital Management

DunPort Capital Management is a Dublin-based private credit manager providing flexible financing solutions to lower mid-market companies across Europe. Since its inception in 2017, DunPort has deployed approximately €1.3bn and established a strong track record of disciplined underwriting and active portfolio management.

About Henry Costa Partners

Henry Costa Partners is an independent merchant bank serving insurers, banks, and investment managers across two core divisions: Advice & Principal Investments and Capital Markets. The firm is built on deep alignment of interest, investing its own capital alongside clients. With a culture rooted in humility, trust, and long-term partnership, Henry Costa is committed to client-centricity and unwavering collaboration at every level.

