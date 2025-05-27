CEPRES Unveils The Future Of Artificial Intelligence For Private Markets

Transformative AI Platform Combines Institutional-Grade Data with Advanced LLMs to Deliver Real-Time Investment Insights Through Conversational Interface

- Christopher Godfrey, President of CEPRES CorpNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CEPRES, the leading innovator in financial technology and data for Private Markets (Private Equity, Private Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Venture Capital), proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence platform designed to transform how investors make decisions-shifting from chart-driven analytics to an intuitive consultation- and conversation-based approach. Built on the foundation of the most granular, accurate, timely, and comprehensive data available, the new AI tool helps build narratives and real-time recommendations that enhance investment strategies by seamlessly integrating users' portfolio data with CEPRES Market Intelligence and public market context into its analysis.As markets grow increasingly complex, data volumes soar and market volatility impacts decision-making, investors face mounting challenges in identifying actionable signals. CEPRES AInsights is the first and only market solution to address this need by leveraging advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) trained on institutional-grade financial data, macroeconomic indicators, alternative data sets, and real-time market intelligence. Built on CEPRES' secure data network spanning 6,000+ LPs and GPs and providing transactional data on 16,500+ illiquid funds and 140,000+ unique deals, the new CEPRES AInsights is the first deployment of AI to the front office for enhanced investment decision-making.Key Features:- Data-Driven Decision Engine: Integrates high-quality structured data and market feeds to generate reliable, explainable insights.- Pre and Post Investment Support: Enhance human input with data driven insights for your own portfolio analysis in the context of market trends, market strategy, DDQs, Investment committee memos, board reports, and more.- RAG based Insights: CEPRES AInsights delivers Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) results by combining your own secure portfolio data with CEPRES Market Intelligence and public market data, enabling real-time insights not possible with other models.- Security & Confidentiality: CEPRES protects your data, which is not used to train, fine-tune, or otherwise enhance the underlying LLM. Instead, we use stateless, session-based interactions where information is securely handled in real time and discarded immediately after use.Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEPRES Chief Executive Officer, said, "With CEPRES AInsights we are transforming how private equity professionals analyze and interact with their most valuable data assets. For over 20 years, CEPRES has been the gold standard for private markets data, leveraging data sourced with and directly from private equity fund managers, driving accurate and informed decision-making. Today, we're redefining what's possible with AI built on top of that data, uncovering the real value of the data's granularity and precision through exponentially enhanced analytical capabilities. This represents the next generation of empowerment for LPs and GPs to instantly generate narrative insights for internal consumption or share with their counterparties."A Radical Departure from Other AI Solutions: The power of AI comes from the data that educates it-unlike other vendors that rely on AI to scrape low-quality data from PDFs, websites, and FOIA requests, CEPRES has established a secure data exchange network across 16,500+ illiquid funds and 140,000+ unique deals, to capture raw Investment book of Record (IBOR) data that is far more accurate and granular than any other source. This ensures the confidentiality required by fund managers, while providing a solid infrastructure for CEPRES AInsights, rather than relying on low-quality scraped data, which would provide misleading outputs. AI is only as good as the data it's built on or interacts with. To move beyond generic capabilities and into high-stakes decision-making, it demands data that's not just big-but precise, trustworthy, and deeply detailed."AI tools trained on public data are everywhere right now, but private markets demand a different standard," emphasized Christopher Godfrey, President of CEPRES Corp. "Our AInsights doesn't guess-it delivers clear insights based on verified proprietary first-party data. The result is faster, smarter, and more confident decision-making that drives superior returns.”Seamless Integration with Uncompromising Security: As part of CEPRES's commitment to innovation and client success, this powerful AI capability is now available to CEPRES customers, seamlessly integrated into their existing systems. As it operates within the established legal framework, the sensitive data is always protected.CEPRES is the first platform built for the age of digital transformation in private markets. Our investment data platform provides real-time and predictive analytics to unlock better investment outcomes and drive better, faster decisions. CEPRES clients leverage proprietary deal data and complete cash flows.

