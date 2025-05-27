Landi Kotal Elders Demand Lifting Of Ban On Afghan Sheep Imports Ahead Of Eid

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A grand jirga was held at the office of Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari in Landi Kotal, Khyber, to protest the government-imposed restrictions on the import of sacrificial sheep from Afghanistan. The jirga was attended by tribal elders and local government representatives.

Participants urged the government to lift the ban and ease conditions on importing sacrificial animals, particularly sheep, from Afghanistan ahead of Eid ul-Adha.

They argued that these restrictions are making it difficult for the public to fulfill the religious obligation of 'Qurbani' in the spirit of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, elder Masil Khan Shinwari, and other speakers highlighted that for decades, residents of the border areas have relied on Afghan sheep for Eid sacrifices. The recent restrictions, they said, have caused significant hardship for local communities.

The jirga called on the authorities to take immediate action and remove the import ban to facilitate the people in observing their religious duties without undue burden.