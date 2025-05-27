Aladdinmall Launches Nationally, Offering Free Online Storefronts For Small Businesses

Aladdinmall Main Site

- Jackie Hou, Founder & CEO of AladdinmallSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aladdinmall, an e-commerce platform developed specifically for small and micro businesses, today announced its official nationwide launch. The platform enables business owners across the United States to create custom online storefronts in under 15 minutes without requiring any technical expertise or financial investment.Founded by former Microsoft and Amazon engineers Jackie Hou (CEO), Yichen Wang (COO), and Jiajun Peng (CTO), Aladdinmall was created to eliminate the barriers that prevent local businesses from participating fully in the digital economy. The platform was designed to address key challenges such as high commission fees, limited online visibility, and lack of customer communication tools.I've been in your shoes, said Jackie Hou, Founder and CEO. I ran a small wholesale business myself - I was the owner, driver, accountant, and warehouse manager all in one. When I tried to sell online, I lost money to commissions and couldn't even speak with my own customers. That's when I realized: someone needs to build a platform for us - the small business owners. That's what Aladdinmall is.Platform Overview and FeaturesAladdinmall offers a full-featured digital storefront solution at no cost to merchants. The platform includes:A branded online store (e.g., aladdinmall)Zero commission fees, subscriptions, or setup chargesSupport for major digital payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and buy-now-pay-later optionsA real-time messaging system for direct customer communicationAppointment scheduling and smart service-payment toolsLocal and national search functionality, enabling discovery by proximity or product/service categoryAladdinmall is like Shopify, Square, Calendly, and Google Business - all rolled into one, but completely free, said Yichen Wang, COO. We built this for business owners who never had a fair shot at going online.We believe the digital economy should be open to everyone - even the smallest business with no tech background, added Jiajun Peng, CTO. That's what we're here to deliver.Supporting a Vital Sector of the EconomyAccording to the U.S. Small Business Administration, over 33 million small businesses operate across the country, with more than 80 percent consisting of solo entrepreneurs. Many lack the time, technical resources, or funds to establish and maintain a digital presence.Aladdinmall is structured to support both product-based businesses and service providers such as stylists, mechanics, tutors, and local contractors. The platform removes the technical and financial barriers that often prevent these businesses from reaching customers online.Digital infrastructure should be as accessible as physical infrastructure, said Jiajun Peng, CTO. The platform was engineered to operate reliably without requiring technical maintenance from the user.This platform isn't about disruption - it's about inclusion, said Jackie. We're helping the smallest businesses survive and grow in the digital world.One Million Storefronts InitiativeAladdinmall has set a goal to onboard one million small businesses across the United States within the next few years. The team is also actively working with local governments, chambers of commerce, and nonprofit organizations to bring the platform to entrepreneurs in underserved communities.Since its soft launch, early adopters have included mobile service providers, food trucks, local retailers, and professional service businesses in California and neighboring states.AvailabilityAladdinmall is now available to all U.S.-based small and micro businesses. Registration is free, and no credit card is required to activate an account.More information and the store registration portal can be accessed at:About AladdinmallFounded in 2022, Aladdinmall is a commission-free, web-based e-commerce platform designed to help small and micro businesses establish an online presence. Developed by engineers from Microsoft and Amazon, the platform offers merchants a full suite of tools to create, manage, and grow their storefronts online without incurring technical or financial burdens.Media Contact:

