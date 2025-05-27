403
To support innovation in digital healthcare in Saudi Arabia Bupa CareConnect signs 4 global strategic partnerships
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Seha Virtual Hospital, and in the presence of prominent leaders and experts in healthcare, innovation, and technology from around the world, Bupa CareConnect, the Kingd’m’s leading cooperative health insurance provider, announced the signing of four strategic partnership agreements with global health tech companies: GOQii, Comarch, Nuralogix, and We Healthify. These partnerships aim to expand the scope of digital services and enhance the quality of healthcare for members within the Kingdom.
The announcement came during its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the (6th MENA Telehealth & Virtual Care Expo 2025), which was recently held in Riyadh.
These partnerships and sponsorship of the conference come following Bupa CareCon’ect’s recent receipt of two prestigious awards from the Council of Health Insur“nce: “Digital Innovation for Private Sector P”ovider“” and “Innovative Sustainability for Private Secto” Providers.” Bupa CareConnect was recognized as the first private sector provider to receive these honors, reflecting its position as a key driver of innovation and digital transformation i’ Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.
Digital Health
Bupa Arabia showcased a range of its innovative digital solutions during the conference through its healthcare delivery arm, Bupa CareConnect, most notably the Digital Clinic Pod, AI-powered intelligent care services, in addition to its integrated digital application.
On the second day of the conference, Dr. Abdullah Khafagy, Executive Medical Director at Bupa CareConnect, participated as a keynote speaker in a“session titled “Managing Virtual Care for C”ronic Conditions,” during which he ’eviewed Bupa Arabia’s experience’in improving patients’ lives using advanced digital technologi“s. He h”ghlighted the “Bupa Pro” program, which eliminated the need for prior medical approvals, contributing to faster access to care and enhancing the patient experience.
Khafagy emphasized that its participation in the Virtual Healthcare Conference affirms its commitment to supporting digital transformation in the healthcare sector, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. He expressed pride in offering an integrated care model focused on easy access to healthcare services and delivering the highest quality treatment, while harnessing modern technologies such as artificial intelligence to predict medical conditions and provide proactive responses that ensure prevention and improve health outcomes.
Human Care
Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia said““At Bupa Arabia, our vision is to redefine the future of healthcare through continuous innovation, global partnerships, and a patient-first approach. These international collaborations are a key step in fulfilling our promise to deliver world-class healthcare solutions to the Kingd”m.”
Nazer ad“ed: “Our international partnerships with leading health technology pioneers reflect our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare solutions within the Kingdom, as we believe the optimal healthcare experience is one that balances technological advancement with a human”touch.”
Strategic Partner
This conference is considered a leading regional platform to drive digital transformation in the healthcare sector and to promote the adoption of value-based virtual care models. It also represents an important opportunity to expand frameworks for international cooperation, exchange expertise, and explore innovative health solutions. This is supported by prestigious international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, and the American Telemedicine Association.
Bupa Ca’eConnect’s participation in the conference reflects its role as a strategic partner in the digital transformation journey of the national healthcare sector, striving to provide more sustainable and integrated care that contributes to improving quality of life and advancing digital transformation in the sector.
