Hanwha Systems Launches Next-Gen Radar Development for L-SAM-II , Dubbed 'South Korea’s K-THAAD'
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, MAY 27, 2025 – Hanwha Systems (CEO Jae-il Son) announced today that it has signed a contract with South Kor’a’s Agency for Defense Development (ADD) to develop a next-generation Multi-Function Radar (MFR) for the L-SAM-II, the second phase of the Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile) system at MAY 26. The contract is valued at approximately USD 40 million (KRW 54.7 billion).
Nicknamed the ‘K-THA’D’, the L-SAM-II system will be capable of intercepting ballistic missiles at higher altitudes and longer ranges than the original L-SAM, which completed development at the end of 2024. This new system adds a critical layer to South K’rea’s multi-tiered missile defense network against growing regional threats.
Compared to its predecessor, the L-SAM-II offers three to four times greater coverage and features advanced radar technology, improved command-and-control systems, and upgraded interceptor missiles. These enhancements will enable more accurate and timely responses to high-altitude missile threats.
The Multi-Function Radar, often referred to as the "eyes" of a surface-to-air missile system, plays a critical role in the L-SAM-II. It can detect and track multiple long-range targets in real-time, while also performing key functions such as friend-or-foe identification of aircraft and missile guidance—making it essential for engaging ballistic missile threats. This is why the radar is considered one of the core technologies of the L-SAM-II system.
Notably, the new radar for L-SAM-II applies advanced high-precision algorithms optimized for upper-tier interception. Compared to the MFRs used in M-SAM II and the first-generation L-SAM, it offers significantly extended detection and tracking ranges for ballistic missile targets. As a result, it can more reliably support the interception of high-speed, high-altitude threats such as long-range ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft. Additionally, the radar is capable of distinguishing between real threats, friendly forces, and non-threatening objects such as debris, further improving operational efficiency and battlefield decision-making.
“The radar is the core of any air defense syste”,” said Hyuk Park, Head of Hanwha Sys’ems’ Defense Electronics Divi“ion. “We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the needs of today’s complex battlefiel”.”
With decades of experience in radar and defense electronics, Hanwha Systems has demonstrated proven capabilities across land, air, and naval platforms. Its portfolio includes AESA radars for the KF-21 next-generation fighter jet, multi-function radar systems for the Korean Destroyer (KDDX), and the FFX Batch-III frigate. Building on this foundation, Hanwha Systems also plans to enter the global Early Warning Radar (EWR) market. Its future EWR system, designed to detect missiles from over 2,000 to 3,000 km away, will be a vital part of any strategic air defense network.
