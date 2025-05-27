403
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM GOES PAPERLESS
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Al Ruwais, Qatar, May 26 2025: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the region’s largest and most immersive destination for holistic health and wellbeing, is proud to announce the rollout of a resort-wide paperless initiative, as part of its long standing sustainability commitment.
Under the leadership of the resor’’s visionary General Manager, Mr. Ammar Samad, Zulal Wellness Resort continues to innovate at the forefront of luxury wellness. By integrating meaningful environmental practices into the guest journey, going paperless is the latest step in the res’rt’s broader mission to reduce its ecological footprint, while maintaining the world-class service and personalisation for which Zulal Wellness Resort is renowned.
From digital check-ins and e-menus to app-based activity schedules and wellness programming, guests will now enjoy a seamless and sustainable stay that has been further enhanced by innovative technology. The transition to paperless operations will significantly reduce paper consumption and reinforce the r’sort’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
“We believe that true wellness extends beyond the individual and to the world a”ound us,” commented Mr. Am“ar Samad. “Our paperless initiative reflects our dedication to preserving the environment, while also continuing to provide our guests with exceptional, future-focused and best in class wellness hospitality. Sustainability is not a trend for us, it is a core pillar of our philosophy”and purpose.”
This latest initiative aligns Zulal ’ellness Resort’s broader sustainability strategy. The resort is already proudly plastic-free, LEED-certified, and a recognised Travel Life member. Operationally, Zulal follows minimum food waste protocols, utilizes solar energy and is designed for low utility consumption, including careful water management.
Through its community-led environmental programmes, the resort also actively engages in mangrove planting with children, offering an immersive experience that blends family wellness with environmental stewardship. This hands-on initiative not only educates younger guests on the importance of preserving natural ecosystems but also fosters a deeper connection between wellness, nature and future generations.
This comprehensive approach to eco-conscious hospitality complements Zula’ Wellness Resort’s ethos of promoting mindful and natural living through Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), alongside the use of locally sourced ingredients and environmentally responsible design and operations.
Commitment to long-term ecological stewardship means that the resort once again sets a new standard for sustainable luxury in the region.
ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM:
Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qat’r’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Q’tar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middl’ East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family ‘alues’ ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic w‘rd meaning ‘pure ’atural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.
