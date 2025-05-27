Infinigate And Torq Announce European Channel Partnership To Distribute Torq Hypersoc

MENAFN - Pressat)– The Infinigate Grou , the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, and Torq , the autonomous security operations leader, are excited to announce their European channel partnership.

With this partnership, the Infinigate Group will distribute Torq HyperSOC, a purpose-built solution that harnesses the power of the AI-driven Torq Hyperautomation Platform to automate, manage, and monitor critical SOC responses at machine speed. It uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to initiate and accelerate security event investigation, triage, and remediation at scale, deliver comprehensive case management capabilities with unprecedented ease, and automate complex processes. Torq HyperSOC also delivers cutting edge Agentic AI capabilities, including a comprehensive OmniAgent capable of deep research, planning, and execution. Torq HyperSOC harnesses this OmniAgent to coordinate and collaborate with multiple AI Agents to deliver near human-level critical analysis and precision auto-remediation.

Hyperautomation and AI are now critical for overcoming key challenges that security operations teams face today, such as alert fatigue, tech sprawl and talent shortage. Industry analysts such as Gartner agree that hyperautomation and AI will be deployed more heavily in threat detection and IR to complement the work done by security professionals and SOCs.

“Torq is experiencing unprecedented growth across Europe and the Infinigate Group is an ideal channel partner for harnessing ever-elevating opportunities to meet enterprise demand,” said Usman Gulfaraz, VP Sales, EMEA, Torq.“The Infinigate Group's impressive cybersecurity focus and expertise, channel reach, and drive set the stage for further expansion. We see huge potential across Europe and look forward to working closely with Infinigate to sell, deploy, and support Torq across the region.”

“We are delighted to forge a partnership with Torq, a truly innovative cybersecurity company,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at thehe Infinigate Group.“Together, we can bring truly transformative solutions to our partners to help their customers mitigate rising cyber-risk without investing in internal resources. Additionally, Torq's solutions natively integrate with numerous vendors in the Infinigate portfolio, making this a great fit for all.”

“Torq is a valuable addition and a great fit within our portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, delivering on the growing trends and high demand for AI and automation,” said Lewis Dick, Alliances Director atthe Infinigate Group.“Our channel partners stand to benefit from the effectiveness, simplicity, ease of deployment and reliability of Torq HyperSOC.”

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq's customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Valvoline, Wiz, and ZoomInfo, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies.