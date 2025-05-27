Realme GT 7 Series Launching Today: Here's What To Expect From It

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Realme is set to officially unveil its GT 7 series in India today at 1:30PM. The company's official YouTube channel will broadcast live coverage of the debut ceremony. Those who are interested can watch to see the announcements as they take place. The new Realme GT 7 is anticipated to come in the same price range as the company's previous GT 6, which retailed for Rs 40,999. It is most likely going to be priced under Rs 45,000. It is anticipated to compete with other smartphones in the higher mid-range, including the OnePlus 13R.

Ahead of the debut, various facts about the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T have leaked online. Both phones will apparently be available in two colours: IceSense Black and IceSense Blue, with the GT 7T also having a Racing Yellow variation. Realme has hinted at a new design approach, with a laser-etched metallic frame and a back coating intended to improve grip and skin comfort.

If life's an adventure, the #realmeGT7Series is your ultimate companion, ready to capture every high with clarity #AITravelSnapCamera, every moment is framed to perfection on May 27th! #2025FlagshipKiller twitter/KYr5bM83xU

- realme (@realmeIndia) May 24, 2025

The GT 7 is reported to include a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits. It may also include Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The GT 7T variant is expected to have a comparable display but a little larger 6.8-inch screen with matching features.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, which is based on a 4nm technology, is anticipated to power the GT 7 and GT 7 Dream Edition. The Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, MediaTek's APU 790, and a combination of Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 cores make up the chipset. The Dimensity 8400 Max chip, which has an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, MediaTek NPU 880, and Cortex-A725 cores, is probably going to be included in the GT 7T. Android 15 is anticipated to run on all models.

The GT 7 and Dream Edition are anticipated to include three cameras on the back: an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The GT 7T could come with an ultrawide lens and a Sony IMX896 main sensor. All three versions are anticipated to include a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery parameters for the GT 7 series have also been released. The GT 7 and GT 7T are claimed to have 7,000mAh batteries and feature 120W rapid charging via USB Type-C. The GT 7 is also expected to include a specialized battery chip targeted at decreasing heat and increasing battery life, however it is unknown whether this chip will be included in the GT 7T. More information will be announced during the formal launch ceremony later today.